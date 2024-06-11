It could feel close to 40 next week as 'hot, hazy and humid' weather arrives: meteorologist

Toronto's stretch of cooler weather will soon come to an end as warmer temperatures return to the city this week.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Toronto will reach of high of about 20 C on Tuesday, about three degrees cooler than the average high for June 11.

“We’ll get a bit warmer today than yesterday, but continue with the below normal temperature pattern under a mix of sun and clouds,” he said.

“Temperatures finally return to normal on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies… The high will recover to 23 C,” he said.

The temperature is expected to continue to climb on Thursday, which will see a high of 27 C and a risk of showers in the evening.

“Storms pass overhead at night and a few showers may linger into early Friday morning,” Coulter said.

He noted that “bright and pleasant weather” is on tap for this weekend.

A high of 25 C is expected in Toronto on Friday and Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and daytime highs of 25 C and 27 C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“Hot, hazy and humid weather arrives early next week,” Coulter added. He noted that Toronto could see a high of 31 C next Monday, feeling closer to 39 with humidity.