'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman’s decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Three weeks ago, Danielle MacDuff said she saw Brian Bannister reading a book and collecting change in her town of Newcastle, Ont. She decided to strike up a conversation, she said,.They ended up talking for 25 minutes before she invited Bannister to work on her farm the next day.
Brian Bannister on MacDuff's farm (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)
“It floored me. It just came from the heart with her and I got to thank her every day,”Bannister told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.
Bannister said he was living in a shed when he was approached by MacDuff. The 60-year-old said he has overcome addiction, survived abuse and lost two wives, one in a crash, the other to cancer, and over the past two years had “given up”. Then came Danielle’s offer.
“He’s so kind, compassionate, he’s amazing with my children, my animals,” MacDuff said. “And his willingness to help me on the farm is very, very much appreciated.”
Every day, MacDuff, Bannister, and the other staff clean stalls, haul hay and care for 200 animals including goats, cows, horses and dogs. They work morning and afternoon shifts and take a rest in the middle of the day. MacDuff said she drives Bannister back and forth to town.
Since offering the work, MacDuff has gone even further with her efforts to help Bannister. She got him his first haircut in two years, a phone, and access to some provincial financial support.
She also involved the community in helping raise money for him to have food, clothes and a hotel room to sleep. They are now even eyeing a permanent room for him to live nearby.
At the time of publication, a GoFundMe organized for Bannister by MacDuff had amassed nearly $5,000 in donations.
Brian Bannister can be seen getting a haircut. (Facebook)
“It’s overwhelming. I can’t believe anyone would care for me this much,” Bannister said.
Aside from the work, the pair is enjoying the camaraderie and their new friendship.
“He has no idea what this has done for me,“ MacDuff said.
“If we could get everyone off the street ideally that would be my one wish, but it takes a lot of people to come together and that is what has happened for Brian. I think that’s why we’ve come so far in such a short time.”
MacDuff and Bannister can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse motrgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
Pilot diverts flight, treating passengers to stunning show of Northern Lights
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark vandalized with Russian flag colours
The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Montreal
-
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec City police investigate cases of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis
The Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) is investigating cases of accidental cannabis poisoning of children. The SPVQ warns that criminal negligence charges could be laid against those responsible for such poisonings.
-
Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal
Maria Fernanda Lopez, 43, said that when her French-speaking husband would talk to the landlords or tenants over the phone, they were very friendly. But the moment they would meet in person, their demeanours would change and they would come up with excuses for not renting them the apartment.
London
-
Did you see Jupiter and Venus Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
-
Foggy morning in London-Middlesex
Fog advisories are in effect Thursday morning for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant. Environment Canada reports zero visibility in area where fog is present.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Road reopens following crash in Waterloo neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood has reopened following a crash on Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Overdose warnings have been issued throughout southwestern Ontario this week
Multiple agencies have issued overdose alerts in the last few days, with several suspected overdose-related fatalities reported.
Northern Ontario
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as "The Estate" sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
Windsor
-
Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership program
The University of Windsor Continuing Education Department has announced a partnership with Stellantis for the upcoming session of its Applied Leadership Program.
-
Windsor-Essex weather for March 2, 2023
Temperatures remain above the freezing mark in Windsor-Essex but not without the chance of mixed precipitation. According to Environment Canada, flurries or rain showers are expected Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday.
-
Windsor police seek public's help identifying licence plate theft suspect
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole licence plates that were later used in a criminal investigation.
Barrie
-
Firefighter's GoFundMe page raises $100k for Schwalm children
The president of the Brampton Professional Firefighters Association wrote a touching post on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Schwalm children after their mother’s death
-
Heavy police presence in Barrie's north end
A heavy police presence was noticed in Barrie's north-end Wednesday evening.
-
Barrie councillors get update on ongoing recycling collection delays
Barrie city councillors paused their ongoing budget deliberations during their weekly meeting on Wednesday, discussing new projects and addressing ongoing delays with recycling pickup for residents.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
-
Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
Calgary
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A warm and windy Thursday before another waft of snow
Another bout of flurries arrives this weekend… warm first!
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Man assaulted, robbed by 2 strangers in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster are seeking additional witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by two strangers in the city's downtown Monday morning.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Vancouver homeowner captures mid-day mail theft on camera
A Vancouver homeowner has shared security camera footage of a man breaking into his mailbox with a screwdriver and stealing letters in broad daylight.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.