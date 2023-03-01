'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on her farm on the spot

An Ontario woman’s decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.

Three weeks ago, Danielle MacDuff saw Brian Bannister reading a book and collecting change in her town of Newcastle, Ont. She decided to strike up a conversation, she said, and they ended up talking for 25 minutes before she invited Bannister to work on her farm the next day.

“It floored me. It just came from the heart with her and I got to thank her every day,” an emotional Bannister told CTV News Toronto Wednesday from the farm.

At the time, Bannister said he was living in a shed. The 60-year-old said he has overcome addiction, survived abuse and lost two wives, one in a crash, the other to cancer, and over the past two years had “given up”. Then came Danielle’s offer.

“He’s so kind, compassionate he’s amazing with my children, my animals,” MacDuff said. “And his willingness to help me on the farm is very, very much appreciated.”

Every day, MacDuff, Bannister, and the other staff clean stalls haul hay and care for 200 animals including goats, cows, horses and dogs. They work morning and afternoon shifts and take a rest in the middle of the day. MacDuff drives Bannister back and forth to town.

Brian Bannister on MacDuff's farm (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)

Since offering the work, MacDuff has gone even further with her efforts to help Bannister. She got him his first haircut in two years, helped him get a phone, and provincial support and involved the community in helping raise money for him to have food, clothes and a hotel room to sleep. They are now even eyeing a permanent room for him to live nearby.

At the time of publication, a GoFundMe organized for Bannister by MacDuff had amassed just about $3,500 in donations.

Brian Bannister can be seen getting a haircut. (Facebook)

“It’s overwhelming. I can’t believe anyone would care for me this much,” Bannister said.

Aside from the work, the pair are enjoying the camaraderie and their new friendship.

“He has no idea what this has done for me,“ MacDuff said.

“If we could get everyone off the street ideally that would be my one wish, but it takes a lot of people to come together and that is what has happened for Brian. I think that’s why we’ve come so far in such a short time.”

MacDuff and Bannister can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)