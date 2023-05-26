Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a missing child from an address in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg, on Thursday just before 5:20 p.m.
An OPP cruiser and police tape were seen outside of Watch Me Grow Daycare on County Road 45 in Baltimore, Ont., on Friday.
Police tape seen outside of a daycare north of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2023 (CTV News Toronto/ Corey Baird).
Greg Gotthelf, a local resident, said a woman from the daycare ran across the road asking for help in the search for a two or three-year-old child on Thursday.
“We started looking, checking our backyards, everybody. Police started showing up more, all in all a bad situation,” he said.
Then, Gotthelf said he witnessed the child’s mother in “sheer pain” as she arrived at the scene.
The child was found dead at the address they were reported missing from, OPP say. The child's cause of death is currently unknown
Police tape seen outside of a daycare north of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2023 (CTV News Toronto/ Corey Baird).
Emergency crews were seen searching a wooded area on the side of a busy country road just a few minutes north of Highway 401 in footage taken on Thursday and obtained by CTV News Toronto.
A death investigation is now underway at the address where the child was found.
Another neighbour, Pam Fessler, said the child’s sudden death has left the community in shock.
A missing child was found dead in an Ontario town east of Toronto on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
“Horrible, just horrible,” she said. “I have a two-and-a-half-year-old little niece and I couldn't imagine anything happening to her.”
The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot's psychoactive component can be in edible products.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border last year.
What a Canadian digital currency could look like: Expert on arguments for and against it
A Canadian digital currency, effectively a virtual version of cash, could bring a number of benefits for the country, as well as potential issues that governments and citizens need to watch for, one expert says.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Alberta wildfires: Fire bans downgraded to restrictions amid improving situation, but province preparing for long haul
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Montreal
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
-
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Expect gridlock! Here's what roads will be closed in and around Montreal
Those planning on travelling in and around Montreal on the weekend may want to consider public transit or a bicycle to get around as there are a more than a few construction projects that will cause major road closures.
London
-
NDP leader in London, announces plan for affordable housing
On the heels of Justin Trudeau visiting the region on Thursday, Jagmeet Singh was in London Friday morning to announce a plan to lower rent, stop renovictions and save affordable homes.
-
London police looking for home surveillance video after robbery
Just after midnight on Thursday, police say a man on Jalna Boulevard near Ernest Avenue was approached by another man who showed a firearm and demanded personal property.
-
'We danced when the winning music came on': Southampton, Ont. resident celebrates $100K Encore win
A Southampton resident plans to kick off the summer season by purchasing brand new Muskoka chairs after winning $100,000 during a Lotto Max draw earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
-
Former RIM employees gather for 'BlackBerry' screening in Waterloo
A new movie about the tech firm that put Waterloo region on the map had a special hometown screening Thursday night.
-
Waterloo retiree 'shaking and crying' after winning $300,000
A Waterloo grandmother says her recent $300,000 scratch ticket win still “doesn’t feel real.”
Northern Ontario
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
-
South Ont. man fined $7K for northern Ont. moose hunt violations
An Etobicoke man has pled guilty to hunting a bull moose without a licence and then abandoning the moose and allowing the meat to spoil.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
Windsor
-
Funding aims to improve freight transport in Windsor and reduce Highway 401 congestion
The Government of Canada has announced funding to improve freight transport at Port of Windsor
-
Decision on moving garbage collection from alleys to front yards delayed. Here’s why:
A recommendation to move garbage collection from alleys to the front of yards in order to make the service more efficient and financially viable has been delayed.
-
Cars entered in Wheatley, police looking for suspect
After numerous cars in Wheatley were entered, police are looking to identify a suspect.
Barrie
-
Massive fire in Meaford forces town to stop water supply
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
-
Barrie man charged with making, distributing, child pornography
A Barrie man faces charges in connection with an online child pornography investigation.
-
Clearview Township launches new emergency alert system
Residents in Clearview Township will soon be able to receive emergency alerts with the launch of a new notification system.
Atlantic
-
French immersion changes in N.B. town frustrate mayor, families
The mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., says local changes to French immersion this fall will hurt students and the community.
-
Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway
A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. missing person case added to rewards program
Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice has added a Cape Breton missing person case to its rewards program, offering $150,000 for information about Michael Gerald Steele’s disappearance.
Calgary
-
Pilot lands without landing gear at Calgary-area airport
The pilot of a small plane at the Springbank Airport made an unusual – if not harrowing – landing on Thursday.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
-
Lyft joins rideshare market in Edmonton, Calgary
Rideshare company Lyft is now operating in Edmonton and Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border last year.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Winnipeg
Jerry Seinfeld will be making his way to Winnipeg this September.
Vancouver
-
Missing for 10 weeks: Vancouver police ask public to help search for 32-year-old Max Renger
After searching for more than two months, Vancouver police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.
-
Former pro hockey player who struggled with addiction returns to Vancouver’s DTES to give back
From scoring goals in front of thousands of cheering fans in the Western Hockey League to sleeping on the streets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. This is the story of Brady Leavold.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
Edmonton
-
Multiple clients accuse Cold Lake tattoo artist of sexual assault
A Cold Lake tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting several clients during their appointments.
-
Smith, Notley hope to sway a few more voters with Alberta election days away
Alberta's main election rivals are staying busy in the final days of the campaign.
-
Lyft joins rideshare market in Edmonton, Calgary
Rideshare company Lyft is now operating in Edmonton and Calgary.