Investigation underway after mountain bike course for Canada Summer Games ‘intentionally damaged’

Anne Terpstra of The Netherlands competes during the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Anne Terpstra of The Netherlands competes during the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton