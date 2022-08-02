Investigation underway after mountain bike course for Canada Summer Games ‘intentionally damaged’
Police are investigating what they are calling “intentional damage” to the Canada Summer Games mountain bike course in St. Catharines, Ont.
Investigators say they have responded to four incidents over the course of the last month.
The first incident took place on July 9. In a news release, police said that about 20 to 25 trees were cut down “for the believed intention of altering the course route.”
Ten days later a large tree stump was found in the landing area of a jumping platform and tree branches were bent across the path. Investigators say they believe this was also an attempt to obstruct cyclists from their designated course.
On July 24, broken glass was found across 800 meters of the bicycle course and on July 30, about six pounds of nails was found.
Police now say that that officers will be conducting regular patrols of the course route and are working with Canada Summer Games staff and volunteers to ensure trails are safe.
“Anyone caught intentionally damaging or altering the mountain bike course in anyway that is dangerous to members of the public or Canada Summer Games athletes may be subject to criminal charges,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The course is located on private property owned by the Ontario Power Generation.
The Canada Summer Games begins on Aug. 6.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old child missing from Stratford, Ont..
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
China says its military has been put on high alert and will launch ‘targeted military operations,’ while Taiwan said Tuesday 21 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence zone.
Paraglider narrowly escapes death after parachute fails to open
A paraglider narrowly avoided tragedy after his parachute failed to open while performing a trick in Spain on July 27.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
U.K. authorities charge man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.
Montreal
-
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
-
Grocery shoppers should use judgment, not best-before dates, due to serious food waste: expert
While a U.K. supermarket chain plans to remove best-before dates from nearly 500 products to tackle food waste, Canadians aren't yet ready to make those changes.
-
Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1 more hospitalization
Quebec's health ministry reported Tuesday that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 15,971 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old child missing from Stratford, Ont..
-
"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an 'edged weapon.'
-
Ministry of Labour investigating death near Woodstock
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a death in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock, Ont.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old child missing from Stratford, Ont..
-
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.
-
Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.
As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.
Northern Ontario
-
Cassellholme construction on time, on budget, North Bay officials say
If you live in North Bay, you might have noticed the construction crews at the Cassellholme long-term care facility on Olive Street.
-
Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Sudbury woman wins $525K in Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw
Michéle Beaulieu and her family have won $525,475 in July’s Health Sciences North 50/50 draw.
Ottawa
-
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital reopens some overnight emergency services
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. has reopened its ER to 24 hour service, but only for part of the week.
Windsor
-
Special Weather Statement issued for Wednesday, humidex expected to reach 45C
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the region with humidex values expected to reach 45C Wednesday.
-
Police launch animal cruelty investigation after dog found with 'extensive' injuries
Windsor police are investigating a report of animal cruelty after a dog was found hiding under a tree with “extensive injuries” it later succumbed to.
-
City of Windsor turning 12 facilities green by shifting to to renewable energy consumption
The City of Windsor is shifting 12 facilities to renewable energy consumption as part of a $2.4 million investment to make city-owned buildings more efficient.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old child missing from Stratford, Ont..
-
Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
-
Man dies in Collingwood apartment fire
A Collingwood man is dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
-
What you should know about monkeypox, according to Dr. Lisa Barrett
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, Nova Scotian infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett is offering her insight into the virus.
-
Some N.B. paramedics still waiting for retroactive pay after reclassification over a year ago
After being officially reclassified as medical science professionals over a year ago, some New Brunswick paramedics say they have yet to receive the retroactive pay promised to them.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens emergency hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers emergency care due to staffing issues.
-
Condo sales rise in Calgary while detached home sales fall
Condominium sales are rising in Calgary, while sales of detached homes are falling, according to the latest data compiled by the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).
-
Flames' AHL affiliate gets a new name in a new city
The Flames AHL hockey affiliate has a new name and logo.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado watches in effect for parts of Manitoba
Several Manitoba communities are currently under tornado watches, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule
A Winnipeg library branch’s vestibule is no longer open 24 hours after a person experiencing homelessness started sleeping inside.
-
Woman sitting on bench struck and killed by truck: RCMP
A 54-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in a Poplar River parking lot.
Vancouver
-
Snowbirds aircraft crashes in Northern B.C.
A Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Northern B.C. shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon.
-
Amanda Todd trial: Crown concludes closing arguments on 5th day, jury to hear from defence
The lead prosecutor at the trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam, B.C., teenager Amanda Todd concluded the Crown’s closing arguments Tuesday by asking the jury to find the accused guilty on all charges.
-
Cooler weather could offer respite to crews battling wildfire in B.C.'s southern Okanagan
A wildfire burning in British Columbia's southern Okanagan now covers nearly 28 square kilometres after hot weather fuelled explosive growth since it was sparked Friday.
Edmonton
-
Crane collapses at Oliver construction site; EPCOR reports power outage
A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in the area of 102 Avenue and 119 Street.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend.
-
3 charged in stabbing death of inmate at Edmonton Institution
Three people have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Institution last week.