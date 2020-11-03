TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at multiple times at a plaza in North York Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 2:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in front of a drug store.

According to police, a suspect approached the victim in a vehicle, fired numerous shots and then fled the area.

The victim ran away on foot, police said.

Investigators say that bullet holes have been found in a vehicle and the store inside the plaza.

No further information has been provided regarding the suspect, but police say they were spotted in a black SUV.

This is a developing news story. More to come.