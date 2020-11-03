Advertisement
Investigation underway after man shot at multiple times in North York plaza
Police investigate a shooting at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 3, 2020. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at multiple times at a plaza in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 2:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in front of a drug store.
According to police, a suspect approached the victim in a vehicle, fired numerous shots and then fled the area.
The victim ran away on foot, police said.
Investigators say that bullet holes have been found in a vehicle and the store inside the plaza.
No further information has been provided regarding the suspect, but police say they were spotted in a black SUV.
This is a developing news story. More to come.