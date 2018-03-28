

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are investigating what led up to a 30-year-old man falling down a garbage chute to his death at a North Toronto condo building Tuesday night.

It happened at 140 Erskin Avenue in the Eglinton-Mount Pleasant avenues area at around 10 p.m.

At the time, police said they believed the man had fallen from the 9th floor.

The circumstances of the incident are still unclear but police say their investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not been released.