Investigation continues after 4 dead in crash near Peterborough, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation continues today after a head-on collision east of Peterborough left four people dead.

Highway 7 has reopened after investigators combed the scene near Drummond Line where an SUV and pickup truck crashed at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four people died and another person was sent to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Wednesday morning they are waiting on an update on the person sent to hospital.

Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal crash near Peterborough, Ont. on Nov. 22, 2022.

The highway was closed for several hours as police documented and reconstructed the crash scene.

Police have not released any further details about the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.