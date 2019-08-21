

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Residents of a St. James Town highrise displaced by a six-alarm fire one year ago today are still waiting for the green light to return to their homes.

On Aug. 21, 2018, a massive fire in the electrical room of 650 Parliament Street resulted in substantial damage to the residential building’s electrical system.

While no injuries were reported, approximately 1,500 tenants were forced to scramble to find alternate accommodations while crews work to repair the issues.

Initially, tenants were told they would be able to return to their units in early 2019 but that date has been postponed multiple times.

The costs associated with the fire are steep, with reconstruction costs estimated to be $50 to $60 million. Officials say another $13 million has been spent to assist displaced tenants.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop called the fire “one of the biggest” the city has seen in years.

“It was one of the most labour-intensive fires our staff have ever seen,” Jessop told CP24 on Wednesday.

“Every electrical component in that building has to have been replaced. You are talking about literally getting into walls and cavities and trying to find wires and replacing stuff.”

Residents left with 'more questions than answers'

Officials now say that about 65 per cent of the work that needs to be done at the building has been finished and tenants may be able to return to their units in November.

Ward 13 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam issued a written statement regarding the one-year anniversary of the fire, saying tenants have lived with “instability,” “uncertainty,” and “frustration” for the past 12 months.

“They have moved between temporary housing, seen promised move-in dates get pushed further and further back and have been often left with more questions than answers about how they remain in this situation more than a year later,” Wong-Tam said.

“Despite this, 650 Parliament residents have also shown themselves to be incredibly resilient, patient and thoughtful, using this tragedy to build new relationships both within their building and in the wider St. James Town Community.”

She added that the city is working to ensure that these type of incidents don’t occur in the future by requiring that buildings in St. James Town are properly audited to make sure building and life-safety systems are up to code.