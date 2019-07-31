

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





An inquest will be held into the death of Sammy Yatim, who was shot by a police officer on a Toronto streetcar six years ago.

Toronto Police Service Const. James Forcillo is currently serving jail time in connection with the fatal shooting of the 18-year-old.

Back in 2016, a jury acquitted Forcillo of a second-degree murder charge in the case, but convicted him of attempted murder.

Forcillo was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene in July 2013 after officials were called about a teen exposing himself on the streetcar while holding a small knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, Yatim was the only person still on the vehicle.

Three shots were initially fired by Forcillo, causing Yatim to fall to the floor of the streetcar. Then, another six shots were fired. Forcillo was the only officer to fire his weapon at the time.

Forcillo’s conviction related to the second volley of bullets fired.



Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2016. (The Canadian Press / Chris Young)

Another officer then tasered the 18-year-old. Last week, a disciplinary charge against Sgt. Dusan Pravica was withdrawn in the case.

In terms of Forcillo’s conviction and sentence, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his appeal last year.

On Wednesday, it was announced that an inquest into the deadly incident was “mandatory under the coroners act.”

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Yatim’s death,” a news release issued by the government of Ontario said. “The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.”

“Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.”