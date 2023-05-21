Injured TTC worker pinned by subway car now 'resting at home'
A TTC worker who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning has now been released, the TTC says.
Toronto police were called to the area of Greenwood and Felstead avenues at around 8:40 a.m.
Police said officers at the scene located an employee who had been "pinned" by a subway car after the train rolled back.
Toronto Fire confirmed that they rescued the employee, who was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics. Paramedics told CTV News Toronto the worker is in his 70s.
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said in a release its President Marvin Alfred visited the injured worker, adding he was in “stable condition pending the results of tests.”
Just before 3:15 p.m., TTC media relations said in a tweet the employee has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home.
“We wish them a full and speedy recovery,” the tweet reads.
A health and safety representative of ATU Local 113 and JHSC union representative are both currently onsite with police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour to investigate.
The TTC also said it is cooperating with the ministry’s investigation.
