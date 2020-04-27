TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil the initial steps towards reopening the province this afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park.

Last week, provincial health officials presented updated modelling and potential scenarios in the fight against COVID-19. They stated that the wave of new community spread cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario appeared to have peaked, but the spread in long-term care homes and other congregate living facilities seemed to be growing.

The province recorded its lowest number of cases and deaths in a single day since April 13 on Sunday with 437 new cases and 24 more deaths.

Currently, there are more than 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 835 deaths and 8,000 recoveries.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.

Earlier in the day, Toronto Mayor John Tory stated the importance of the province and the city collaborating on their reopening strategies.

“(It is important that) the province and the city of Toronto work very much hand-in-hand because it’s a big city, a city of three million people, the only one of its kind in the province or in the country, and in that sense you can’t just sort of say we’re going to have rules for the province that don’t take into account a city of three million people surrounded by a region of another three million people,” Tory said.

“We are trying very hard to work together.”

Tory added that he has been in close contact with the premier and those responsible for laying out this framework.