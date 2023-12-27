TORONTO
Toronto

    • Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools

    An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.

    Police said the threats were made against both religious and non-religious schools in in northern and eastern areas of the province on Nov. 1.

    They also said that some “public facilities” also received threats.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), an individual made demands for money in exchange for details about alleged explosives at these locations.

    No bombs or incendiary devices were found by police, although they confirmed that many buildings were either evacuated or closed for the day as a precaution.

    Later that month, OPP said that a suspect was taken into custody in Morocco and they had “strong reason” to believe this person was responsible for the bomb threats.

    On Dec. 27, police said a suspect—identified as El Hachm El Moussi, a 45-year-old from Casablanca—was charged in connection with the investigation.

    They are facing two counts each of uttering threats, mischief, and extortion.

    “The OPP is consulting with the Federal Department of Justice to determine how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice,” officials said in a news release.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim

    Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News