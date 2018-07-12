

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police presence has been increased throughout Toronto, specifically in the downtown core, as a result of an “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information.”

Toronto police tweeted that the information relates to the GTA but would not provide any further details, only saying they “always err on the side of caution.”

An update will be provided at around 11:30 a.m.

In the meantime, a spokesperson said any immediate updates on the investigation will be provided via their Twitter account.

“We are responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA,” the tweet, sent shortly at around 9:30 a.m., reads.

“As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core.”

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper shows a number of cruisers near the Rogers Centre, the Scotiabank Arena, and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. According to a CP24 reporter, several cruisers and Emergency Task Force officers were stationed in the Bremner Boulveard and Lower Simcoe Street area at around 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed that he has been made aware of the investigation.

“The Mayor was briefed by Chief Saunders this morning and he will be continuing to monitor the situation,” a statement reads. “We have no further comment at this time and all questions should be directed to Toronto Police.

Premier Doug Ford, who is due to deliver his first throne speech at Queen’s Park this afternoon, has also been briefed by security officials.

“We are aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto. While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation,” a statement from his office reads.

“Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners.”

While not involved in the investigation, the RCMP confirms they too have been briefed about the situation.

More to come…