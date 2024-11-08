'Incomprehensible': Police allege suspects violently attacked sleeping resident in Oakville home invasion
Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Oakville that sent one man to hospital earlier this week.
According to investigators, at around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, multiple suspects broke into a home on Bellwood Avenue, near Maple Grove Drive and Cornwall Road, by forcing open the front door.
Police said the male suspects went into a bedroom, where they confronted a male occupant and demanded money.
“During the confrontation, the victim was struck in the head, face and upper body,” police said in a news release issued Friday.
“The suspects were successful in obtaining a key to a Mercedes sedan parked in the driveway. The suspects then stole the vehicle and fled.”
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Later that afternoon, police said, two suspects were arrested in Toronto and the stolen Mercedes was recovered.
“Breaking into a residence at 2 a.m., violently assaulting a sleeping resident while he lays in his bed, all in an effort to steal his car. Incomprehensible,” Supt. Dave Costantini said in the news release.
Costantini went on to say that at the time of their arrest, the two suspects were facing charges for previous offences.
“Unconscionable,” he said. “Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue all those who threaten the safety and security of our residents.”
Jayden Batiste, an 18-year-old Vaughan resident, and 18-year-old Dyante Johnson, of Brampton, are each facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, and breaking and entering.
They both remain in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
