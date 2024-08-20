In photos: Rare super blue moon seen over Ontario skies

People across Ontario got a sight of a rare super blue moon that illuminated the night skies on Monday.

The super blue moon is expected to be full for about three days, according to NASA.

Experts say the supermoon happens when the moon is close to the Earth and also happens to be a full moon. This makes the full moon look about five to 10 per cent bigger and about 20 per cent brighter than normal.

A blue moon does not mean it will have a blueish hue, but rather how many full moons there are in a month or season.

The next time stargazers can see a super blue moon won't be until 2037, but the next blue moon will be visible on May 31, 2026.

Here are some photos of the brilliant phenomena spotted across the province.