TORONTO
Toronto

    • In photos: Rare super blue moon seen over Ontario skies

    The super blue moon was seen over Toronto's skies on Aug. 19, 2024. (Ian Caldwell/CTV News Toronto) The super blue moon was seen over Toronto's skies on Aug. 19, 2024. (Ian Caldwell/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    People across Ontario got a sight of a rare super blue moon that illuminated the night skies on Monday.

    The super blue moon is expected to be full for about three days, according to NASA.

    Experts say the supermoon happens when the moon is close to the Earth and also happens to be a full moon. This makes the full moon look about five to 10 per cent bigger and about 20 per cent brighter than normal.

    A blue moon does not mean it will have a blueish hue, but rather how many full moons there are in a month or season.

    The next time stargazers can see a super blue moon won't be until 2037, but the next blue moon will be visible on May 31, 2026.

    Here are some photos of the brilliant phenomena spotted across the province.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gaby I (@gabyisphoto)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jean Trivett (@gnu_jet)

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada

    Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News