TORONTO -- An impaired driver has been taken into custody after crashing his car into a store front early this morning.

The 39-year-old male was driving north on Landsdowne Avenue and attempted a turn of some kind at Wallace avenue at around 12:30 a.m., and crashed into a travel agency store front on the north east corner of the intersection.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was arrested at his house by police.

The apartments above the store front on the second floor were evacuated, but no one was injured,

The area is still taped off but residents are allowed back into their units.

Amelia Goncvalves, owner of the building, told CP24 and says the incident is horrible.

"How can people do something like this," said Goncvalves. "I have a travel agency, it can't open"

According to the City Engineer, there is still some concern due to blowing and falling debris.

The suspect is facing charges of impaired driving after he blew twice the legal limit, speeding and failing to remain on the scene.