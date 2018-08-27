

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Richmond Hill man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash in Oshawa on Saturday night.

The three-vehicle collision occurred near Raglan Road and Thornton Road at around 10:20 p.m.

Police say a grey SUV was travelling westbound on Ragland Road when it crossed a median and sideswiped a Toyota Corolla, which spun into the path of a Jeep Cherokee.

A 42-year-old woman was rushed to hospital without vital signs but later died from her injuries. The woman’s three-year-old daughter suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Both victims were passengers of the SUV.

The 42-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene and on Monday police confirmed that he is now facing a number of charges including impaired operation of a motor-vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol level above zero.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the driver to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.