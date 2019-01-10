Ikea Canada names Michael Ward as new president
This is a Wednesday, June 18, 2008 file photo of the Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City's first Ikea. (AP /Mark Lennihan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 10:48AM EST
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Ikea Canada has named Michael Ward as its new president.
Ward replaces Marsha Smith, who is moving to join Ikea United Kingdom and Ireland.
The home furnishings retailer says Ward started at the company in Canada as part of a one-year internship program in 1986 and later moved onto positions in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States.
He served most recently in a global role at Ikea as regional retail manager.
Ward officially stepped into his new job on Jan. 1.
Ikea Canada has 14 stores.