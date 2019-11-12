TORONTO -- A two-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by an air conditioning unit that fell from the window of an eight-floor apartment building in Scarborough.

Officers were called on Monday to an apartment complex on Lawrence Avenue East, near Mossbank Drive, shortly before 4 p.m. to assist the injured toddler.

According to police, a mother was entering the apartment complex with her three children when the air conditioning unit fell and landed directly on the girl.

The injured toddler was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Tuesday that she has since died of her injuries.

"I heard screaming,” building resident Sherene Bromfield told CTV News Toronto. "I ran on my balcony and I looked over and I could see her trying to revive her daughter."

"They said they had a pulse, a low pulse, and she just started crying."

Police said the girl's two siblings, who are ages five and seven, witnessed the tragic incident.

Police are searching for witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to try and determine the sequence of events.

"She's not going to see her able to graduate, to fall in love, to do all the things that other parents are going to be able to do with their baby girls," building resident Monique Catline said.





"The thought of something like that happen to somebody's child, there's no words," another resident said.

No charges have been laid and police say the investigation is ongoing.