'I felt helpless': Ontario mother with expired health card told to pay out of pocket for son's hospital visit

The Scarborough General Hospital is shown in this file photo. The Scarborough General Hospital is shown in this file photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the upcoming midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act

Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton