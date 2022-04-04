'I feel very helpless': Ukrainian refugees fleeing invasion start settling around GTA

Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion are starting to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area, charting a new path as they continue to watch more death and destruction in their homeland.

Olena Bohrad landed in Toronto on Friday and already the house where she is staying is so much more than a roof over her head.

“We’ve found a great place and friends. We were so lucky to be with such amazing people together,” she told CTV News Toronto Monday.

Bohrad escaped the war to Hungary with her children —13-year-old twins and a nine-year-old daughter—as well as her husband, aunt and cousin.

Seeing the horror and devastation they left behind, the suffering in Bucha and other parts of her country has been hard for her to take.

“I allow myself to look through the news and cry and but I feel very helpless,” she said.

Using her skills as an English teacher, Bohrad researched and sent dozens of emails to find a safe haven for her and her family.

She said she applied to come to Canada before the special visa program was even announced, which allows refugees to stay and work in Canada for three years.

Then through the group Canadians for Ukraine, she was matched with Elizabeth Niedra.

Niedra said not only did her family have space to host a family, she is descended of Latvian refugees who at one time also fled Russian Imperialism.

“For many people in our community the invasion of Ukraine felt kind of like a losing a loved one. It hit us all so much more deeply than we could even imagine as a trauma,” said Niedra.

“Being able to host her family and having them here and to do something, like have a small piece of this crisis that we can heal, for us is very privileged and very cathartic.”

Olena Bohrad and her family as they head to Canada.

Bohora says she has little information about what their home south-east of Lyiv is like now.

Bohrad said her husband was able to join the family because men with three or more children have been allowed to leave the country. She said he is with their children while they quarantine, as children under 18 years of age were not eligible for vaccines in Ukraine before the war. Her aunt and cousin are staying with a host nearby.

While there is a lot still to figure out in Toronto—Bohrad’s family arrived without luggage—they are thankful and hopeful.

“The initial plan is to give education to kids, to find a safe place where they can finally study, and simply don’t think of hiding and losing their friends,” said Bohrad.

Bohrad and Niedra have been enjoying spending time together and their new friendship.

Bohrad and Niedra know the need to welcome more families still in Canada is great and hope any barriers to make connections like theirs, matching and flying more families to Canada will come down soon.

UKRAINIAN CANADIAN CONGRESS CALLS ON CANADA TO DO MORE

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress condemned atrocities discovered around the suburbs of Kyiv and the ongoing invasion and is calling on Canada to do more to help.

“We fear what’s going to happen in other towns,” said Marc Shwec, Chair of the Stand with Ukraine Committee at the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“Our position is we should always defend Ukraine’s borders,” he said.

About four million refugees have fled Ukraine. Shwec said he believes more will flee if the border is not secured and called on Canada to provide more money for weapons.

As for the refugees who have arrived, he said, so far most have family members in Canada, but many more are still coming who will not have connections, which means better plans are needed.

Shwec said the congress is also working to make the refugees transition too life in Canada as smooth as possible.

“Our community has mobilized to find some places for people to stay, we’re looking for goods to be donated, support the displaced people who have come to Canada and many other, getting them settled into our schools, churches, community groups, so they can find the access to Canada because many are coming with children.”