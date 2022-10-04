Hybrid office space for post-pandemic era makes new home at Toronto college
Executives at George Brown College showed off a new downtown hybrid workspace Monday as employees return to the office following COVID-19 lockdowns.
They held a tour of their staff offices at 230 Richmond Street East campus, which now include large rooms with desks, collaborative spaces and meeting rooms equipped with technology.
The $1.9 million pilot project has been in the works for nearly two years as the college discovered through a survey that 80 per cent of its employees want work from home options.
The college said the new space is a way to support staff and show flexibility wherever they are working.
Juanita Wattam-Simeon oversees the academic quality unit. She has missed the office and is enjoying seeing colleagues again, while being able to work with people who are not physically in the office.
“Today I’ve had an in-person meeting, two meetings online, one over there, one over here, so I love it. I really do love,” she said.
The new office opened in mid-September and employees are encouraged to come in two to three days a week. They can book a spot from home or through an app by selecting a spot in green on a map of the office.
There are desks where people can choose to sit or stand. That desk may be next to a colleague from their department or someone they may have never met before.
Privacy is still an option at the hybrid office, as it is equipped with several sound proof booths for phone and video calls.
In total there are about 450 seats for 220 employees. They can also invite students or members of the community into the workspace.
“One of the key functions of us as a post-secondary institution is to maintain a sense of campus culture for our students so we wanted employees to come back some of the time,” said Graeme Kondruss, manager of work planning at the college.
President Gervan Fearon said having staff return downtown is part of the city’s financial recovery.
“[It] will not only help us, but it will animate and reanimate the communities and neighbourhoods around us,” he said.
Toronto Mayor John Tory was invited to see the space. He says some companies are also adopting the model.
“This is work that is really important to the well being of the city, and its economy and the people most importantly, who here and who work elsewhere,” said Tory
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
'It was just heartwarming': Power crews in Cape Breton save roadside memorial following Fiona
A power crew in Cape Breton went above and beyond their duties after a memorial plaque attached to a power pole was torn down during post-tropical storm Fiona.
6 California killings may be work of serial killer: police
Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California -- all potentially at the hands of a serial killer -- in crimes going back more than a year, police said.
Danish queen says she's 'sorry' for stripping grandchildren of royal titles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologized after removing the royal titles of four of her eight grandchildren. She's not changing her mind about the move, however.
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women seek change ahead of Oct. 4 vigils
A group of family members of Indigenous women killed across B.C. is calling for more police accountability and improved communication when investigating missing person cases across jurisdictions. The families spoke out on the eve of Canada-wide Sisters in Spirit vigils Oct. 4 to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Montreal
-
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-run
Life-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police. Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail during 'unprovoked' attack: police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected
Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, the Government of Ontario said it will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Three northern Ontario First Nations taking legal action against province over boreal forest
A group of First Nations in northern Ontario, that are part of the James Bay Treaty (Treaty 9), are taking the province to court over changes to environmental and forest management legislation and regulations.
-
North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
Ottawa
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Neighbourhood character at issue on the municipal campaign trail
Housing is one of the main issues on the municipal campaign trail as candidates share their visions for the future of the city, with the character of Ottawa's neighbourhoods clashing with the need to build more homes.
-
Sunshine in Ottawa on Tuesday, warmer weather on the way
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 17 C.
Windsor
-
New information after Sept. shots fired incident in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are now looking for a vehicle in relation to an incident in mid-September. As previously reported, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Turquoise Court in Chatham around 1 a.m. on Sept.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
New details show how veto control of Ontario's strong mayor powers works
The Ontario government has released proposed regulations for its so-called ‘strong mayor’ legislation that reveal when a veto can be used.
Barrie
-
Early morning power outage in Barrie
Neighbourhoods in the Essa Road and Ferndale Drive area have been without power since early this morning.
-
Steve Clarke helms one of his final meetings as Orillia mayor
After two terms as mayor, Steve Clarke helmed one of his final meetings in Orillia's council chambers on Monday afternoon.
-
Candy Shoppe owners retire on a sweet note
After more than two decades, the Robinsons are retiring from the Candy Shoppe on Highway 11 in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
More than 15,000 people in P.E.I., Nova Scotia without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on the east coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
-
Many Pictou County residents losing patience after being without power for 10 days
Ten days after Fiona knocked out trees, roofs and power, much of what came down still needs to be picked up. In Nova Scotia's Pictou County, crews are running in repair lines but many residents are running out of patience.
Calgary
-
Calgarians to rally, march for Sisters in Spirit on Tuesday
In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take to Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.
-
Council mulls proposed bylaw to cut down on single-use plastics
A proposed bylaw to reduce single use items is heading to council chambers on Tuesday.
-
Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1
When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs to answer to feds, Nicholson deferred to later date
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, will answer to the federal government today on the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Vancouver
-
6 new ridings proposed by B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission
British Columbia's Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.
-
Time for a mega-city in Metro Vancouver? What amalgamation could look like
Every time the municipal elections roll around, the idea of whether to merge the Lower Mainland into one mega-city resurfaces, though this time the discussion is a little different.
-
Some B.C. residents booking fall boosters without invitations
A number of eager British Columbians have managed to schedule a fall booster of the COVID-19 vaccine without an invitation – though officials stress that protecting the most vulnerable remains their priority.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults
Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying four male suspects involved in two attacks in downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm again today, brief change coming Wednesday
Above-average temperatures and sunshine will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week in Edmonton and area.