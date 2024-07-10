Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring torrential rain to Toronto. Here is when it will stop

The remnant of Hurricane Beryl arrived in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours that resulted in some ponding on some local roads.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the weather system rolls through the region.

Environment Canada noted that rain would continue Wednesday evening into overnight and was expected to taper to scattered showers from west to east. CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said the "main shield of precipitation from the storm" moved through the GTA this morning."

Coulter added that the rain will then continue off and on throughout the evening before coming to a stop sometime early Thursday morning.

Most of the GTA was expected to see about two weeks' worth of rain in a day, but Coulter said some areas in the north GTA could see a month's worth. However, the storm will come in gaps, which is consistent with the breakup of a hurricane.

"So instead of having this perfectly round shape that you saw in the Caribbean, it's been stretched out. It's taking on post-tropical characteristics. So it's got kind of these branches and arms of precipitation," Coulter said.

Environment Canada said "torrential downpours" were expected in the region as the storm system passes through Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could see local rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm, with rates of 20 to 40 mm/h at times.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Toronto on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit Ontario. (Mike Campoli/ CP24)

Flooding in Toronto

Ponding was reported on a number of busy roads around the city Wednesday morning amid the downpour. Cars could be seen driving through about a foot of water on stretches of Lake Shore Boulevard.

Cars make their way along a flooded stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard in downtown Toronto amid a heavy downpour Wednesday July 10, 2024.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada warned. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Pearson International Airport was not reporting any significant delays Wednesday morning, but advised travellers that some delays are possible because of the weather.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch because of the heavy rainfall, saying that shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA "should be considered dangerous as this rainfall will result in higher flows, rapidly changing water levels, and unstable riverbanks."

People are being advised to exercise, extra caution around bodies of water, especially with children and pets.

Toronto temperatures dip

Berryl’s remnants blew away a hot air mass which had been sitting over the city for several days, ending a heat warning that had been in place for the city.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Toronto on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit Ontario. (Chris Fox/ CP24)

In terms of temperature, a high of 23C is expected in Toronto today.

The rain is expected to last into early Thursday morning before tapering off. Thursday’s expected to be cloudy with a high of 24 C.

Sunshine and higher temperatures are expected to return for the weekend, with a high of 28C on Friday and 29 C Saturday.