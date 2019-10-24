

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Hundreds of raw beef and veal products have been recalled in Ontario due to possible E.coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Tuesday that retailers, distributors and food service establishments should not sell or use the recalled products.

The agency added eight more beef products from Pat Central Market and Roast Fine Foods in downtown Toronto to a list of more than 800 already recalled items across Ontario.

This past weekend, the agency recalled more than 50 different beef products sold at Whole Foods Market stores, including steaks, ground beef and brisket.

The recall, issued Saturday, affects specific Whole Foods locations in Toronto, Oakville, Mississauga, North York and Markham.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, the agency said.

A complete list of recalled products and where they are sold can be searched on the agency’s website.