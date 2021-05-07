TORONTO -- The number of parties and events still being held in Toronto amid the lockdown is "concerningly high," leading hundreds of people being hit with a $750 ticket this week alone, police say.

According to police, more than 296 charges were laid between April 30 and May 6 after police busted gatherings at places like condos, short-term rentals, closed bars and restaurants.

Sixteen criminal charges were also laid during that period, police said.

In one case, police said they attended a noisy party, in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street area, and found 14 people inside a house. Officers charged everyone in attendance under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and Reopening Ontario Act and dispersed them.

"The number of gatherings, parties and events being held across Toronto remains concerningly high," Staff Superintendent Randy Carter said. "Police are being called to attend these scenes on a daily basis."

Police are thanking the public for reporting the events, saying "you are helping to keep our city safe."

Since the introduction of the dedicated enforcement teams on April 22, police say more than 570 tickets and charges have been laid across the city.

"Our high enforcement numbers should send a clear message that gatherings will not be tolerated," Carter said. "Our teams will be out again this weekend responding to calls of those who continue to flout the emergency order."