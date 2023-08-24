Hudson's Bay brings back outlet model with new Scarborough store

Hudson's Bay is reviving its outlet model with a discount store in Toronto. A Hudson's Bay department store is seen in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Hudson's Bay is reviving its outlet model with a discount store in Toronto. A Hudson's Bay department store is seen in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton