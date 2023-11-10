TORONTO
Toronto

How to watch CTV News Toronto at Five with Zuraidah Alman

Zuraidah Alman, who will host CTV News Toronto at Five, is shown. (Supplied) Zuraidah Alman, who will host CTV News Toronto at Five, is shown. (Supplied)

A new 5 p.m. newscast is coming to CTV News Toronto starting on Monday, bringing viewers up-to-the minute coverage of the stories that matter most in the GTHA.

CTV News Toronto at Five will be hosted by Zuraidah Alman and will air weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on CTV, CTVNewsToronto.ca, CTV.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, beginning on Nov. 13. It will also be available on demand after the broadcast.

The 30-minute newscast will be followed by CTV National News at 5:30 p.m. with Sandie Rinaldo and CTV News at Six with Michelle Dubé and Nathan Downer.

CTV News at Six and CTV News at 11:30 p.m. are the most-watched evening and late night newscasts in Toronto.

“With continued growth across the GTHA, it’s the right time to provide even more of our industry-leading coverage of the issues and stories impacting the community and its residents,” said Richard Gray, vice-president of news at Bell Media. “With CTV News at Five beginning in Toronto, and the launch of the new early evening edition of CTV National News at 5:30 p.m., all CTV News markets across Canada now deliver a consistent lineup of news coverage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the new broadcast, GTHA residents can continue to connect with CTV News Toronto by visiting Toronto.CTVNews.ca and by downloading the CTV News app.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News