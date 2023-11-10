How to watch CTV News Toronto at Five with Zuraidah Alman

A new 5 p.m. newscast is coming to CTV News Toronto starting on Monday, bringing viewers up-to-the minute coverage of the stories that matter most in the GTHA.

CTV News Toronto at Five will be hosted by Zuraidah Alman and will air weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on CTV, CTVNewsToronto.ca, CTV.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, beginning on Nov. 13. It will also be available on demand after the broadcast.

The 30-minute newscast will be followed by CTV National News at 5:30 p.m. with Sandie Rinaldo and CTV News at Six with Michelle Dubé and Nathan Downer.

CTV News at Six and CTV News at 11:30 p.m. are the most-watched evening and late night newscasts in Toronto.

“With continued growth across the GTHA, it’s the right time to provide even more of our industry-leading coverage of the issues and stories impacting the community and its residents,” said Richard Gray, vice-president of news at Bell Media. “With CTV News at Five beginning in Toronto, and the launch of the new early evening edition of CTV National News at 5:30 p.m., all CTV News markets across Canada now deliver a consistent lineup of news coverage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the new broadcast, GTHA residents can continue to connect with CTV News Toronto by visiting Toronto.CTVNews.ca and by downloading the CTV News app.