How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Now, that driver is advising others that if they don’t want their car to join those in the soaring statistics of car theft, they need to upgrade their security as the arms race continues against tech-savvy, organized thieves driven by profit.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“It seems like they’re professional. They know what they were doing. It could have taken a couple seconds and they would have been gone with the vehicle,” said the driver, who asked to go by his first name of Andrew as he had just been the victim of an attempted theft of his 2023 Dodge Durango.
“But they didn’t make off with it,” he said.
His video shows how the attempted crime happened. Just after midnight, a pair driving a white Honda Civic appear to be slowly cruising through the plentiful outdoor parking lots of Mississauga apartment buildings.
They spy the Durango and turn around. A man in black and a woman wearing a brown puffy coat get out to inspect the car. The man tries the door – it stays locked – and they get back in the vehicle and drive off.
Then, just after 3:30 in the morning, the Civic returns, and backs in directly in front of the Durango. Both get out, compare notes, and the man in black ducks under the hood, possibly to disable the car’s horn, which would stop an alarm from going off when the car’s securities are breached.
In the video, he appears to be holding a cellphone and a small antenna, When his partner smashes a back window, the car chirps as if its driver had just pressed a button on the fob.
But within a few seconds, the car’s security system re-arms, and the alarm starts blaring. Clearly surprised, the two would-be thieves scatter back to their Honda Civic and leave the site.
Andrew says he was woken up by an alarm on his phone. It relayed live video of what was happening.
The device that Andrew used is one of several offered by Compustar, which can be installed for about $1000, said Kirsten Sverdrup of Cobra Car and Truck Accessories.
“I get calls all the time about people who have told me, hey, your system saved my car. I have one customer, they’ve tried to steal her car four times and every time they haven’t been able to,” Sverdrup said.
Auto theft has soared to more than 10,000 cars stolen in Toronto alone this year, police say. Peel’s Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the stolen cars are often used in other crimes, or can be shipped overseas and sold at a markup.
“Canada is now a source country for stolen autos around the world. It is the third largest revenue source for organized crime,” said Duraiappah.
“In Peel, we’ve expanded and increased our investment into our commercial auto crimes bureau, doubling it in its size in the last year, making it one of the largest auto crimes units in the province and in Canada.”
Sverdrup said thieves are constantly upgrading their techniques and for those who aren’t taking the increasing threat seriously, she says: “I’ll see you when you get your new car.”
Andrew has had to repair the window in the Durango. But he says he’d rather repair his car than replace it. He says other drivers should install third party security gear to try and make a dent in the statistics of rising auto theft.
“It’s a huge problem and it’s not slowing down. It’s getting worse,” he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Montreal
-
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
-
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
-
Man in 60s struck and killed by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
-
London police dog nabs break-in suspect
A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.
-
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
A developer dispute that cost hopeful homeowners $140,000, accusations for a Cambridge teacher, and an update on Hwy. 401 construction round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man calling for limits on off-label prescriptions for diabetes medication
An Ottawa man is trying to bring more awareness about the shortage of diabetes drugs that have become popular weight-loss tools to Parliament.
-
West-end bus route detours ending Monday
Bus riders in the west end of the city will be back to their regular routes after detours this weekend for work on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge.
-
A merry and bright weekend as Santa makes his way through Ottawa
Santa Claus is making his way through eastern Ontario and that includes a stop in Kanata for the annual Santa Claus parade.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested
A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.
-
More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
-
Annual Goodfellows paper drive wraps up for the season
The 110th annual Goodfellows newspaper drive has wrapped, but there is still time to donate online if you didn’t get your chance.
Barrie
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Police investigating arson after third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
Halifax district RCMP investigate stabbing around Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
Calgary's South Sudanese community gathers together for heritage event
Calgary's South Sudanese community gathered Saturday to celebrate their culture.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg commemorate 90th anniversary of Holodomor famine
More than 100 people gathered at Winnipeg’s City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – a man-made famine that claimed more than 3 million Ukrainian lives between 1932 and 1933.
-
Second World War veteran honoured with special motorcycle ride
Hearing the sound of motorcycles at a Harley Davidson dealership isn't unusual, but the reason a special group of riders rolled into Winnipeg Saturday was far from routine.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Mikael Granlund breaks tie early in 3rd period, Sharks beat Canucks 4-3
Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in the first 21 games.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.