How a doctor from Scarborough is raising money, and awareness, for capes for kids in a unique way
Dr. Rageen Rajendram is raising money, and awareness, for the Capes for Kids fundraiser in a unique way – through music.
“My story really started many years ago, as a youth myself, and going through life in Scarborough as a son of two refugee Tamil, Siri Lankan immigrants, hip hop was my way to communicate the things I was going through,” Rajendram told CP24. “And later on, you know, as a sibling to someone who was diagnosed with autism, you know, processing all of that, hip hop is really what got me through that and eventually writing.”
Today, he works as a developmental pediatrician at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, where he treats children with learning and behavioural issues such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
He uses music, specifically hip-hop and rap, to connect with the children he treats.
“As a physician, I’ve really found that [his music] has really allowed me to connect with teens and youths that I speak to everyday, and it’s not every day that a doctor walks into a room and they find someone that raps, and all of a sudden I’m the cool doc,” he said.
Rajendram has been creating music under the name ‘RageMD’ since 2017. His latest album, ‘Be Right There,’ and other singles – which can be found on Spotify, AppleMusic and Slaps – are a hit among his patients. So much so, that he is donating all the proceeds of his new song ‘I Am’ to the 8th annual Capes for Kids fundraiser.
The fundraiser aims to raise funds for programs and services for kids and teens with disabilities, like independence workshops, to purchase instruments for music therapy programs and to provide financial support for families in need of things like wheelchairs and to cover transportation costs.
“This year, our goal is to raise over a million,” said Rajendram about the fundraiser. “And really, my goal, with the song and the album that I just released, ‘I Am,’ which is really to raise money for this year, and I’m donating all the streams from this song to the hospital and the song was really inspired by my experiences here and seeing all the courage and resilience everyday with families that I see every day.”
Interestingly enough, music can be healing.
Research has found that music’s therapeutic properties can support emotional regulation and brain re-engagement, both of which can be lacking in people who struggle with either autism or ADHD.
“Kids love it,” Rajendram said about his music. “They usually don’t expect it, so I think it really helps break down some of the awkward moments and, in many ways, I find sometimes even supports the therapeutic relationship. I’ve been in therapy sessions sometimes where kids may not want to participate and then all of a sudden there’s a rapping doctor, you know, they’re more encouraged to do so.”
To find more information about the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Centre, or the Capes for Kids fundraiser, or to donate, go to www.capesforkids.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
U.S. President Joe Biden reflects on Mulroney's 'abiding love for Canada'
U.S. President Joe Biden has released a statement honouring the former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney who passed away on Thursday.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabeled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Gaza doctor says gunfire accounted for 80% of the wounds at his hospital from aid convoy bloodshed
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80 per cent had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Brian Mulroney, the last conservative prime minister to taste major victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
-
Minority groups in Quebec should be concerned after Bill 21 ruling, says anglo group
While some celebrated after Bill 21 was upheld on Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal decision sparked concern for minority groups in the province.
-
Quebec premier reassures Kahnawake, Chateauguay residents after creek-polluting oil spill
Quebec Premier François Legault sought to reassure the residents of Châteauguay and Kahnawake following a spill of petroleum products into a creek on the border of the city and the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community.
London
-
Two arsons under investigation by London police
The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.
-
London, Ont. man guilty of one count in Pride festival confrontation
The man charged in connection with a clash during a Pride festival in old south London was found guilty on one of two counts.
-
Three cats unaccounted for following St. Thomas house fire
One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns following a house fire in east St. Thomas on Friday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Locust Street just east of Ross Street around 6 a.m.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re looking back at the history of CTV Kitchener this week. Stay tuned as we take a trip down memory lane!
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Ottawa
-
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended due to 'health and safety issue'
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
-
Three people facing charges following seizure of 2 firearms, drugs, and cash: Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service says three people are facing charges following the execution of multiple search warrants throughout the city on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
City identifies Roseland and other municipal lands for 'housing solutions'
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, council, and administration presented a list of municipal lands owned by the City of Windsor that have been identified to make shovel-ready for residential development.
-
New police unit launched to fight auto theft after 774 incidents in 2023
The Windsor Police Service has announced the launch of a new initiative that aims to reduce auto theft in Windsor and Amherstburg after 774 incidents last year.
-
'Completely unfair': Students and residents double down in disgust over new Kingsville school name
Students at Kingsville District High School staged a second walkout Friday afternoon. The fallout continues over the new name selected for the new kindergarten-grade 12 public school that opens in September.
Barrie
-
Police investigation underway in downtown Bradford
There is a significant police presence in Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
-
Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead
A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.
-
9 babies across the region share unique birthday
At least nine families across the region celebrated the arrival of babies born on Thursday, February 29, a date that unfolds just once every four years, making these newborns' birthdays unique.
Atlantic
-
Electricity cut to Halifax homeless encampment
Halifax officials delivered on a promise Friday to cut electricity to the dozen or so people living in a homeless encampment outside City Hall.
-
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents frustrated over flooding
Many residents in Sussex, N.B., are grappling with flood damages.
Calgary
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Passenger rail car restoration underway at Heritage Park
The steam locomotives at Heritage Park pull two green passenger cars that are filled with visitors everyday the park is open to the public. It's a popular attraction and now those cars are in the repair shop getting a much needed overhaul.
-
Woman, 26, killed in crash near Bowden, Alta.: RCMP
A woman was killed in a crash west of Bowden, Alta., on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm watch in effect for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Latest costs for FIFA World Cup in Vancouver hidden by non-disclosure agreements
B.C.'s government is requiring stakeholders involved in the FIFA World Cup to sign non-disclosure agreements that keep them from discussing the potential cost of the event, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. offering bonuses of up to $30K to attract, retain nurses
The B.C. government is turning to a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – and to rural areas where it can be hard to attract health-care workers.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Wildfire budget increased this season, gets access to $2B contingency fund
Alberta Wildfire will have an extra $55 million for fire preparedness, prevention, response and mitigation over the next three years.
-
Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design
The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.
-
Man wanted for leaving 'threatening' note at southeast Edmonton home Thursday: EPS
Police are hoping security footage helps identify a man accused of committing a hate-motivated crime in Edmonton Thursday morning.