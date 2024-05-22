Hot Docs to close its flagship Toronto theatre, lay off staff for three months
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it's closing its flagship Toronto theatre for about three months and laying off staff amid financial difficulties.
Canada’s largest film festival says it will temporarily shutter the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema starting June 12.
A statement from the festival says that will result in temporary layoffs as the organization tries to find a path back to profitability.
Robin Mirsky, the co-chair of the Hot Docs’ board of directors, says it was a difficult but necessary step for the organization.
The latest iteration of the festival wrapped in early May amid ongoing uncertainty over its finances and concerns over a mass staff exodus.
Hot Docs had warned in April that its future was in jeopardy and appealed for support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
DEVELOPING Republican National Committee in Washington evacuated after blood vials received in package
The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police said.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Interpol says more than 1,500 stolen Canadian vehicles identified since February
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
Thunderstorms with tornado risk in some areas in Ontario, snow elsewhere in Canada
Canadians can expect a mixed bag of weather, with forecasts warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow in some areas across western Canada.
opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own
Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.
'All hell broke loose': Passengers on Singapore Airlines flight describe nightmare at 37,000 feet
Passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday described a sudden, dramatic drop as 'all hell broke loose' on board the Boeing airliner carrying 229 passengers and crew.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Montreal Metro's Green line most in need of costly repairs
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
-
Summer sizzle and storms ahead for Montreal
Summer heat has been building across southwestern Quebec since last week, and Montreal is expecting its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
New plan to revitalize downtown Ottawa calls for $500 million fund
A new plan to "revolutionize" downtown Ottawa over the next 10 years is calling for a $500 million investment from all levels of government and the private sector to fund initiatives to make the "downtown desirable."
-
Ottawa ranks 30th in Canada for work-life balance, report finds
Point2 released a new report looking at work-life balance in Canada's 100 largest cities, analyzing 30 key metrics covering work intensity, health and wellbeing and livability covering work hours, available healthcare professions, commute times and things to do after hours.
-
Ontario investing over $9.5 million to build more than 100 supportive housing units
More homes will be built in Ottawa to support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as part of an over $9.5 million investment, says the Ontario government.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior charged with criminally harassing local politician
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. politician in spat with integrity commissioner over cellphone investigation
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc wants to fire the city’s integrity commissioner because he conducted a full investigation into a complaint about the politician’s cellphone bill.
-
LOOK
LOOK Bear in distress spotted in northern Ont.
Photos captured last week by a concerned citizen in Greater Sudbury, Ont., show a bear in distress after its head became trapped in a plastic container.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing Four lanes closed on WB 401 through Cambridge after multi-vehicle crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound 401 through Cambridge between Hespeler Road and the Highway 8 west exit.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Longtime Toronto paramedic faces charges for misconduct inside Kitchener, Ont. strip club
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
London
-
Driver stopped twice less than 20 minutes apart
A driver in South Bruce was stopped and ticketed twice within 18 minutes, over the long weekend.
-
First look at London’s updated rules and restrictions for homeless encampments
Pets on leashes, a fire ban, and an age restriction, are some of the rules unveiled as part of London’s updated strategy for homeless encampments.
-
OPP looking for owner of urn with ashes inside
OPP in Oxford County are hoping the owner of some special property will come forward. An urn with ashes inside, was recently found in Tillsonburg off John Pound Road.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.
-
Robbery suspect sought at University Ave store
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery.
-
County Road 22 in Lakeshore closes due to buckling
County Road 22 in Lakeshore is closed for repairs after heat buckled the road.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with winds topping 100km/h expected: Here's where and when
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 100 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie intersection closure to disrupt traffic for 4 weeks
The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of pierogies.
-
Winnipeg trial to hear about letters admitted serial killer sent to inmate
Crown prosecutors are set to wrap up their evidence today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
'Down about three feet': Lake Winnipeg water down significantly compared to years past
People who were out on Lake Winnipeg over the long weekend may have noticed it was different than usual. Water levels are noticeably lower as drought conditions continue for a second straight year.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $11.5M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million price tag.
-
Halifax suffering from gridlock following accidents
An accident or vehicle breakdown on any of the major routes in Halifax can often cause traffic chaos.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Edmonton
-
Owners of derelict residential properties cleaning up after new tax subclass introduced
The City of Edmonton says a new property tax subclass is helping in the cleanup of problem residential properties.
-
Progress made on Calgary's housing strategy, but crisis worsening: report
Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.
-
Opposition charges Alberta government knew of hotel use for assisted living patients at earlier date
Nearly two months ago, the Alberta government launched four investigations into a company that placed people in hospital awaiting assisted-living accommodations into hotels. Today, internal emails shared by the Official Opposition reveal both the province's health and social services ministries received a complaint about the firm, called Contentment Social Services (CSS), months earlier.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly flashing and propositioning teen at recreation centre
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident in the community of Huntington Hills that saw a man proposition a teen for sex.
-
Concerned UCalgary faculty, students write letter over 'brutal action' at protest
A group of concerned faculty, staff, students and alumni at the University of Calgary have written to the school's administration over its response to a protest held earlier this month.
-
Progress made on Calgary's housing strategy, but crisis worsening: report
Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
-
'One more trophy to win': Warriors prepare for Memorial Cup
Tuesday marked the final practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors before they head to Saginaw, Mich. for the 2024 Memorial Cup.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. flag football team wins national championship
The long weekend proved to be a memorable one for members of the Team Saskatchewan U16 flag football team — they brought home some hardware from Kingston, Ontario.
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
How to remove ticks and what to know about these bloodsuckers
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Vancouver
-
Thousands without power in Metro Vancouver after wind storm
A wind storm that swept across southern B.C. Tuesday led to power outages for thousands of residents, with many still in the dark Wednesday morning.
-
Competitors announced for this summer's Celebration of Light fireworks festival
Three competitors have been announced for this year's Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival, which is expected to draw thousands of people to Vancouver's English Bay this summer.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
Vancouver Island
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Political landscape shifting in lead up to B.C. election
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
-
Cybercriminals threaten to leak London Drugs data if it doesn't pay $25M ransom
Last month’s cyberattack on pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs that forced the closure of all its stores in Western Canada was orchestrated by a 'sophisticated group of global cybercriminals' who are demanding a ransom—and say they’ll leak the company’s data if it doesn’t pay up.