

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York police officers spent their Thursday afternoon rallying up at least a dozen horses and a couple of donkeys who had briefly blocked a roadway in the Township of King.

Officers were called to Jane Street, near 17th Side Road, around 12:55 p.m. after a passerby spotted the animals.

The person who reported the animals managed to chorale them off the road into a nearby field before officers arrived at the scene, police said.



York Regional Police rally more than a dozen horses that had briefly blocked Jane Street on Sept. 12, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Aerial video footage of the area showed at least 19 horses and two donkeys grazing from the field. At one point, an officer went up to what appeared to be a docile pony, crouched down and petted it.

In a tweet about the incident, York police warned residents in the area to watch their speed and not to “hoof it down Jane Street.” They then said that the horses “outnumbered the officers at the scene.”

Watch your speed and don't hoof it down Jane Street, especially in the area of 17th Sideroad in King. Officers are responding to a report of 12 to 20 horses on the roadway. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 12, 2019

Staff with the Vaughan Animal Control was notified of the incident.

At around 2 p.m., police said that the owners of the horses had been found and they would be “working to get their horses safely back to their pasture.”

Police say they are not sure how the animals got to the area in the first place.