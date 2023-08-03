'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
An East York woman was seriously injured after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend and the animal’s owner is now facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.
It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on Mortimer Avenue, a few blocks east of Greenwood Avenue.
The victim, who CP24 is only identifying as Cara, said that she was out for a stroll with a friend when they encountered a medium-sized, “pitbull-mix” dog without a leash in front of a low-rise apartment building.
Worried that the animal would run into the street and get hit and equally concerned for their own safety, Cara said that she and her friend both stopped in their tracks and didn’t get any closer to the dog.
She said at that point a woman with a Black or dark-coloured dog on a leash came out of the building.
Cara said that she and her friend began to slowly walk away across Mortimer when the second leashed dog began “lunging and growingly aggressively” at them, which “triggered the off leash dog to start attacking (her).”
She said that the loose dog bit her from behind and then knocked her down and pulled her to the ground before biting her several more times.
Cara said she somehow managed to get back on her feet and starting trying to run away while yelling for help.
The off-leash dog, meanwhile, continued to bite her as she fled, she said.
A passerby ended up pulling over to help Cara.
She said by that point she was “covered in blood” and “literally holding the back of (her) calf muscle.”
Cara was able to get into the vehicle and the driver rushed over to Michael Garron Hospital, where she said that she received several staples and got stiches in her head, neck, back, and leg.
Now on crutches and barely able to get around, Cara told CP24.com that she expects to have a long recovery that will likely include surgery.
“It was honestly just horrifying. … It was very, very traumatic,” she shared.
“I just feel really grateful that I’ve survived this and I want it to not happen again to anyone else.”
NEIGHBOUR WITNESSED ATTACK
Meaghan Duggan lives just across the street from where the attack happened.
She told CP24.com that she was getting ready for bed on Sunday evening when she heard loud, “blood-curdling screams” and ran over to a window to see an “out of control” tan-coloured dog biting, chasing, and wrestling a woman to the ground.
“I’ll never forget it,” she told CP24.com on Wednesday afternoon.
“The owner had zero control of their dog.”
Duggan said everything happened so quickly and before she knew it, a driver had pulled over to help the woman and whisked her off to the hospital.
“It was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Duggan.
COMMUNITY SUPPORTING WOMAN AND HER FAMILY
A meal train has since been set up to help feed and care for Cara as well as her husband and their two kids.
Scores of people in the community have also been reaching out to the local woman and her family and offering words of support for them on social media.
This latest incident, however, isn’t the first time that aggressive dogs have come after and injured residents of the Greenwood-Mortimer area.
Duggan told CP24.com that she’s aware of three other similar incidents that have happened in the vicinity in last three or so years.
Last summer, Duggan said she and her husband contacted 311 to complain about aggressive “pitbulls or pitbull-mix” dogs running loose near their home, but said that not a lot has happened since then to improve the situation.
“This whole thing has been a nightmare. … This is a public safety concern,” she said.
“We have small kids. It’s terrifying.”
In a statement provided to CP24.com, the city said that it is “aware of an incident that occurred at 470 Mortimer Ave. earlier this week.”
“The dogs involved in the incident were euthanized subsequent to the attack. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide more details at this time,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Local Coun. Paula Fletcher, meanwhile, is calling the situation a “very big community safety issue,” adding she’s “expecting an immediate and coordinated response from the city and the police.”
“This is a dangerous situation for the neighbourhood and it must be sorted out immediately,” she told CP24.com on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m going to the top with this. … This woman could have died, if it wasn’t for someone passing by.”
Fletcher met with city staff on Wednesday afternoon and said she’s also spoken with the victim.
Fletcher also told CP24.com that she did not know until recently about any previous issues with aggressive dogs in the Mortimer-Greenwood area.
On Thursday morning, Toronto police announced that they have arrested and charged the 51-year-old owner of the dog in connection with the weekend incident
Carla De Oliveira Baganha, of Toronto, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The charges against her have not been tested in court.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
Watch the 100-metre running race that forced a Somali official's suspension
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
Montreal
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
-
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
London
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London
One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.
-
'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning
OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Mill Road following a crash.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Northern Ontario
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
-
25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Police bust international stolen vehicle operation, 279 charges laid
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 23 people are facing a combined 279 charges after police recovered 138 stolen vehicles and seized an immense amount of drugs worth $506,000 following a year-long investigation.
-
‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event
The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.
-
‘Hateful words,’ swastikas drawn on Chatham school park equipment
Chatham-Kent police is looking for the public’s help in an ongoing mischief investigation after a playground was vandalized with ‘hateful words’ and swastikas.
Barrie
-
Collision holds up traffic on Mapleview Drive in Barrie
Mapleview Avenue near Park Place in Barrie may be backed up temporarily due to a crash Thursday.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in Barrie
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
Alleged human trafficker at Ontario camp for vulnerable children seeks bail
An Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Manitoba government promising up to $1M to support bid for basketball championship
The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million dollars to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver slated to host NBA pre-season game in October
Vancouver and Montreal will be hosting NBA pre-season games come October in the ninth NBA Canada Series.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Wind gusting up to 70 km/h poses challenges in B.C. wildfire fight: fire service
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
Edmonton Oilers hire Connor McDavid's agent Jeff Jackson as team CEO
Former player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar Connor McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.
-
Paint thrown on homeless man sleeping in Spruce Grove park: police
Police are looking for a person or persons who threw paint on a homeless man and his belongings in Spruce Grove.