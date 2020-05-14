TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following a call for a fire at an apartment building in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Balliol Street near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. for reports of a small in a second floor laundry room.

Once they arrived on scene they located an adult male without vital signs. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is not immediately clear, though homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

“Detectives and police officers are canvassing the building,” Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff told CP24 at the scene. “We will be knocking on doors and we will be asking anyone that may have information about what occurred to give police a call.”

No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.