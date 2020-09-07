TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found near West Humber Trail in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., Toronto police responded to a medical complaint in the area of Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard.

Police said a body of a man was discovered under a footpath.

“The male was located by a jogger that was walking down the footpath,” Det. Stephen Henkel said from the scene on Monday afternoon. “What we do know is that this footpath is well travelled by joggers and individuals walking their dogs.”

There were obvious signs of trauma to the body, police said.

Investigators said the death was initially treated as suspicious but has now been deemed a homicide.

Police said they have heard reports that homeless individuals frequent the area.

“We have heard the same information that there is an individual that frequents this area which is why I’m appealing to witnesses who may have seen this individual here either early this morning while they were out for a jog or walking their dog or through the night,” Henkel said.

Homicide detectives are working to confirm the victim’s identity and continuing to canvass the area.

Henkel also said there were some parties in the park on Sunday night and are asking any witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.