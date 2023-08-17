Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers

Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.

TIFF brass celebrated the Canadian lineup Thursday at an event in Toronto, where CEO Cameron Bailey acknowledged facing "unique challenges" planning the festival as U.S. labour action continues.

Kelly Boutsalis, an associate programmer who focuses on Canadian feature films, said that although she loves a buzzy red carpet, there may be more media and audience spotlight on Canadians this year since the strikes prevent many U.S. actors from doing publicity for their projects.

“I love the buzzy films as much as anyone else. I love the red carpet. But I always thought that we should be celebrating our talent more than we have previously,” said Boutsalis after a press event at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

“We have so much content that we should be celebrating and I think we can find the silver lining in what’s going on with the (Screen Actors Guild) and strike, even if we fully support them."

Boutsalis, who is also a writer and journalist based in Toronto, added that she wishes more Canadian films had the same level of appreciation that films from the United States get.

“We have this space and this platform to be able to give them a boost and the awareness that a lot of talent should be having anyway."

Former film critic and lead programmer for Canada Norm Wilner said that while celebrities will still be in attendance, the actors' strike may serve as a reminder that TIFF is an international festival with Canadian and global talents who deserve as much celebration.

“If people are worried about not having enough shiny people to cover, look to your right and left and you’ll find an international or Canadian film more deserving of your attention,” said Wilner. “There are lots of shiny people but perhaps you haven’t met them.”

Wilner pointed to the vampire dramedy “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” by Quebec director Ariane Louis-Seize, and the drama “Days of Happiness” by Montreal-based writer-director Chloé Robichaud as examples.

“Every country has famous people and movie stars but this year I’m hoping that the people who used to do what I do pay attention to the stuff that I tried my hardest to pay attention to, which were the movies that everybody else wasn’t talking about," he added.

Some filmmakers taking part in TIFF for the first time, such as Toronto-based director and writer of “Express,” Ivan D. Ossa, 24, say they feel inspired by the attention they’re receiving.

“This is a dream come true and I feel like as a young Black director in this timeline, being at TIFF at such an acclaimed festival can only push my name forward.”

Using knowledge gained under the tutelage of Canadian Director X, among other industry names, the filmmaker originally from Cameroon said that his short about a Black man navigating a career and identity landed him his first TIFF appearance.

“Being here feels amazing and in my view, it’s time for the next generation of Canadians to take over," he said.

Non-binary and gender-fluid director D. W. Waterson, whose cheerleading drama "Backspot" starring Devery Jacobs is premiering at the fest, added that American studio films screening without A-listers will offer some much-needed momentum for Canadian voices like Ossa's.

“I think it’s one of the more stacked Filmmaker Labs that include Canadian and international directors,” they said, referring to TIFF's talent development program.

“It’s also a special time for indie films…it’s kind of like, move over studios, let’s get some fresh and original storytelling and perspectives and really lift up some Canadian and international voices."

Waterson said they've been going to TIFF for 10 years, since their days as a film student, and they're hopeful for a different feeling from the festival despite the industry issues across the border.

“It feels like one of those special years that I can remember, like when unexpected gems like 'Moonlight' came out the same year as 'Ladybird,'" Waterson said. "It was just really magical."

Other Canadian titles debuting at TIFF this year include the opera drama "Seven Veils" from Atom Egoyan, the mockumentary "Hey, Viktor!" from Cody Lightning and "Fitting In" from Molly McGlynn. The festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.