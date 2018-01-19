

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police have determined a 29-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week was stabbed to death.

Holly Hamilton was last seen in the area of Barton Street and Fairfield Avenue on Jan. 14. She was reported missing the following day by her family.

Homicide investigators immediately took over the investigation as officers said Hamilton had never gone missing before and determined her disappearance was “out of character.”

On Wednesday, Hamilton police said the woman’s body was discovered stuffed into the trunk of her vehicle in an underground parking garage on Barlake Avenue.

In a news release issued on Friday, investigators said Hamilton was stabbed to death and said “there will be no further information released in relation to her injuries or the type of weapon involved.”

A suspect identified as Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend Justin Dumpfrey, 30, has been charged with her murder.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter, who is in the care of her grandparents now.

Det. Sgt. Dave Olenuik told reporters on Wednesday that Dumpfrey was at the downtown Hamilton courthouse appearing for an unrelated matter when they arrested him in connection with Hamilton’s death.

Prior to his arrest, Hamilton police said they were looking to speak to Dumpfrey in relation to Hamilton’s disappearance but did not deem him a suspect at the time.

A member of Hamilton’s family told CP24 she was previously a victim of domestic abuse.

Olenuik said officers had previously been involved in the couple’s relationship due to violence and Dumpfrey had been charged criminally at least once as a result.

He added that Dumpfrey was on probation and there were conditions “in relation to Hamilton.”

Dumpfrey briefly appeared in court in Hamilton on Thursday morning, where a second-degree murder charge was formally laid.

The charge has not been proven in court.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Jan. 24.