Hockey Hall of Fame now has historical PWHL artifacts. Here's what you can see
A slew of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) artifacts can now be seen at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in honour of the league’s inaugural season.
The exhibit, “Women’s Hockey – Celebrating Excellence,” bears a variety of historical items on display from the first ever PWHL game on New Year’s Day this year, when Toronto and New York hit the ice in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The score was 4-0 for PWHL New York, with the team’s goalie Corinne Schroeder finishing the game with a 29-save shutout.
Items like the first face off puck, all four of New York’s goal pucks, Ella Shelton’s hockey stick – the one that sunk the first game winning goal – and Schroeder’s goalie stick are among those currently on display.
Shelton’s stick and puck from the first-ever PWHL All-Star game, on Feb. 1, were also donated to the exhibit and dropped off by the player herself.
“To come to the Hockey Hall of Fame and see the Women’s exhibit has been so incredible. To view all the history behind the Women’s game has been very emotional,” Shelton said.
“I can’t thank all these women enough for their dedication and hard work. To be a part of this history is something I will never forget.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide in Thailand
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Canadians won't be fooled by Putin propaganda on Ukraine, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
First funding to expand primary health care teams since 2005
Kay Ayres says she knows far too many people in Wellington County that don’t have a family doctor.
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
Kitchener
-
Kitchener breaks 99-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Kitchener smashed records Friday.
-
Two taken to hospital after crash on busy North Dumfries road
Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Blair Road Friday morning.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Five Algoma Steel workers burned by molten metal sent to hospital with minor injuries
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
It's the warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 7 C on Friday. The current record for warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history is 7.4 C, set back in 1990.
-
OC Transpo: Here's why fare enforcement is good for Ottawa residents
Who doesn't want a reliable and safe transportation system to use during those rainy days in the capital?
Windsor
-
E.C. Row Expressway closed between Walker and Central after crash
Windsor police say E.C. Row Expressway is closed in both directions between Walker and Central following a collision.
-
Traffic blitz leads to 21 enforcement actions
Windsor police have issued 21 enforcement actions at two busy Windsor intersections.
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge joins Trans Canada Trail
The Gordie Howe International Bridge will join the Trans Canada Trail and become the first international bridge border crossing within the 28,000 km trail network.
Barrie
-
Barrie shop one of seven stores busted for selling illegal cannabis
A provincial task force busted nine illegal cannabis establishments, including a Bayfield Street business.
-
Driver faces a dozen charges after eluding police
Police dole out a dozen charges to dangerous driver.
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home, one person injured: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild weekend with some sunshine Saturday and snow likely Sunday
Visibility throughout southern Alberta was much better Friday as compared to Wednesday and Thursday, however highway conditions deteriorated considerably due to the midweek freezing drizzle.
Winnipeg
-
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
Vancouver
-
More than 80% of family physicians in B.C. have signed up for new payment model, health minister says
It's been one year since B.C. introduced a new payment model for family physicians in the province and the change has so far had a "profound impact," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a news conference Friday.
-
Man arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated, assaulting officers: Port Moody police
Police in Port Moody say they arrested a man and are recommending charges against him after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and assaulted officers.
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
Edmonton
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
-
Mark Messier impressed by Oilers' rebound following disastrous start
Mark Messier owns six Stanley Cup rings. He's also been on teams where the next victory feels like it might never arrive. That's exactly where the Edmonton Oilers were at a month into the NHL season.