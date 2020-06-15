TORONTO -- A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Monday morning, police say.

Police say they received a call regarding a collision at 8:22 a.m. in the area of Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, though officers say it's unclear when the incident actually took place.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, according to York Regional Police.

The 50-year-old male cyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, police said.

Police say that the Major Collision Investigation Unit has been called in while adding that drivers should expect closures for several hours.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing news story. More to come.