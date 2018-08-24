

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two hikers have been rescued by firefighters after falling from Dundas Peak along the escarpment.

Hamilton Fire said that a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were hiking the Dundas Peak trail Friday morning when they fell.

Firefighters and first responders arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. and began the process of a rope rescue.

Photographs showed patients being lifted out of the escarpment in yellow medical stretchers. The stretchers, which hang vertically, were attached to ropes that were pulled by firefighters at the top of the escarpment.

The rescue took about four hours to complete.

Both hikers were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the patients is unknown.

Dundas Peak is a popular trail among hikers and offers a scenic view of Hamilton from the top of the escarpment.