A price hike is on the horizon for drivers who rely on Highway 407.

The new fees go into effect on Feb. 1 and will see costs spike by as much as 14 per cent.

The biggest change will be felt by afternoon rush drivers in “Zone 3,” which stretches between Highway 427 and Highway 404,” according to the ETR.

Drivers in that section will now pay about 57 cents per kilometre midday, up from about 50 cents.

In “Zone 1,” which is the QEW to Highway 401, westbound drivers will now pay 48 cents per kilometre during peak hours, which is up from 42 cents.

A yearly transponder lease fee will go up one dollar, to $24.50 annually, while the camera charge will rise by a mere five cents.

