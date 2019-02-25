

CTV News Toronto





A stretch of Highway has reopened in Barrie after a massive multi-car pileup that scattered dozens of vehicles across the snow-covered roadway.

Approximately 70 vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of Mapleview Drive, on Monday morning.

No major injuries have been reported, but police said 10 people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The highway was closed in both directions between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road while crews tended to the scene. The roads reopened around 5 p.m.

“Fortunately, this was not very serious at all, actually. It was significant in terms of vehicles involved, but nothing serious in terms of injuries,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“I don’t know how fast the vehicles were going when this all got started.”

Driving conditions deteriorated quickly this morning as a blizzard descended on the region. OPP reported “zero visibility” in much of the area as blowing snow whipped across the highway.

Images from the chaotic scene show vehicles zig-zagged across the highway, many with crumpled ends and smashed windshields. Schmidt described the crash as a chain reaction or series of fender benders.

Police don’t yet have an exact number of vehicles involved.

First responders provided hot coffee and food to drivers stuck in the mess. At the height of the situation, local transit buses sheltered those whose vehicles were badly damaged.

Snow, cold and icy buildup hindered the efforts, Schmidt said.

Once the tows cleared the road of vehicles, the Ministry of Transportation had to plow and salt the area before reopening the highway.

The crash also reportedly caused a 500 litre diesel spill, which crews managed to control quickly.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the area around Barrie on Monday morning.

The federal agency warned of “dangerous snow squalls” and strong winds that could bring “whiteout conditions” in the area when combined.

The blowing snow has prompted OPP to close all Simcoe County and Dufferin County roads until further notice. Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads while the hazardous weather passes.