Strong, blustering winds have led to scattered power outages across the Greater Toronto Area, affecting more than 16,000 customers.

Toronto and much of southern Ontario were under a special weather statement ahead of possible volatile weather, including high winds that could gust up to 70 and 80 km/h.

Environment Canada warned that damage to buildings is possible during the storm.

The winds were part of a cold front that will ushered in thunderstorms and heavy downpours, according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada also issued a tornado warning for southeastern Ontario, including areas such as Peterborough, Brockville, Cornwall, Haliburton and Tweed. The weather agency warned that this was a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning read. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada later confirmed that a tornado touched down in Ottawa, causing significant damage to the area before travelling across the Ottawa River to Gatineau.

Scattered power outages across the GTA

Dave Philips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, warned Torontonians to prepare for a “nasty bout” of weather that has the capacity to cause widespread power outages.

“(Look at) anything not nailed down. Lawn furniture is still out there, maybe take time to get that indoors and prevent it from blowing over,” he said. “This is a nasty bout and there is a lot of energy in this system. It is already unfolding as it is supposed to and by rush-hour tonight we will see it full thrust.”

As of 6:30 p.m., Toronto Hydro said that about 5,400 customers were without power. No estimated time of repair was provided.

Christina Basil, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, told CP24 that the power outages are in “scattered pockets” across the city. She also warned that the power outages may continue throughout the night.

Alectra Utilities, which covers other areas of the GTA such as Peel, Hamilton, York, St. Catharines and Barrie, said that 6,100 customers were without power.

In a statement, Alectra Utilities said that the power outages were a result of tree contact with powerlines.

Veridian Connections, the electricity distributor for Pickering, said that about 5,800 customers are without power.

“Crews are working to restore service & as safe as possible,” the company said on twitter.

High winds blamed for highway rollover

A crash happened near Dixie Road in Vaughan within the lunchtime hour due to heavy winds.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kerry Schmidt said a truck hauling a trailer swerved to avoid construction cones that had blown onto the highway, causing it to lose control and rollover, striking passing vehicle in the process.

One person was taken to hospital from the scene with minor injuries.

While the highway has since reopened, Schmidt advised motorists of traffic congestion in the area.

He reminded drivers that they’re not immune to the wild weather.

“We got gusty winds right, I think they’re around 50 or 60 kilometres an hour from the west,” he said during a Periscope video.

“If you driving a vehicle, especially a big vehicle that’s light, it’s going to catch a lot of that wind and it’s pretty easy opportunity to lose control and become harmonic and start oscillating. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Public transportation has also been impacted by the high winds. TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said that subway trains in open areas were operating at a speed of 30 kilometres an hour as a precaution in case of falling debris on the tracks.

Customers were warned they could experience delays of up to 15 minutes on their afternoon commute on both surface and subway routes.

Hot and humid temperatures, however, helped see out the last day of summer.

The daytime high for Friday reached 32 C, which felt more like 37 C with the humidex.

But it doesn’t last long, as conditions cool down dramatically overnight, expected to sit around 8 C.

The cooler temperatures stretch through the weekend with highs of 16 C and 17 C for Saturday and Sunday respectively.