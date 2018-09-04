

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A new report is raising the alarm about the physical and emotional well-being of Canada's children.

The report from Children First Canada and the O'Brien Institute for Public Health says high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality and mental health hospitalization raise questions about the country's reputation as a great place to raise kids.

The report draws on data compiled by agencies such as Statistics Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information to examine child welfare in many categories.

It says Canada's infant mortality rate is among the highest in developed countries because of territories like Nunavut, where rates are more than double than the national average.

The report says the number of people between five and 24 years old being hospitalized for mental health concerns has jumped 55 per cent over the past decade, with Ontario recording by far the highest rates.

It also says Canada is in the top five countries around the world for child suicide, which it lists as the second-most common cause of death in the country.