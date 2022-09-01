High-flying dreams of young cancer survivor get Toronto Air Show liftoff
An Ontario boy who beat cancer three times before the age of six years old got the opportunity to get up close and personal with his dreams of becoming a pilot at the Canadian National Airshow Thursday.
“It was so cool,” eight-year-old speed enthusiast Marky Czutrin told CTV News after a tour of a CF-18 cockpit. “It made me think that I was in the air show and that I was controlling the plane, and it made me so happy.”
Czutrin was one of the first children in Canada to undergo CAR T-cell therapy back in 2019, following two and a half years with leukemia and two relapses before the disease went into full remission.
He was one of several highflyers-in-training – guests of Peel Regional Police who got up close and personal at Pearson Airport on Thursday with fighter jets and the stars of Canada’s largest air show, taking place this Labour Day long weekend.
“Our mission here is to get the younger generations and the next kids to replace us one day,” Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, United States Air Force pilot and Commander of the USAF F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, told CTV news Toronto.
The air show runs from noon until 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 to 5.
One staple of the event for years will be absent: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds confirmed last week the Tutor jets—which are nearly 60 years old—will not make the trip to the Canadian National Exhibition after being grounded following an accident on Aug. 2 in Fort St. John, B.C.
Little details have been released about the accident.
Other performers include the Canadian Forces Skyhawks: Canada’s only military parachute demonstration team. Members helped show the young enthusiasts on Thursday how to properly pack a parachute for deployment.
Canadian Air Force Capt. Jesse “Modem” Haggart-Smith will be the opening act, soaring in one of Canada’s legacy CF-18 stealth jets.
“It’s an absolute blast—it’s a dream come true I get to go up there,” said the CAF 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot.
While Cuztrin says, like the Sonic the Hedgehog on his hat, he is fast—he says he isn’t sure just yet if he wants to fly a commercial airplane or something with a little more zip.
“Maybe if I practice a lot I could fly a million or a thousand miles per hour,” he surmised
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of stroke in younger people may be predicted by blood type, study suggests
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Montreal
-
34-year-old Quebec man dies after tree falls on his tent in U.S. national park
A Quebec man died earlier this week after a tree reportedly fell on his tent at the Olympic National Park in Washington State.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
23-year-old woman stabbed in Montreal's Plateau
A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the corner of Durocher and Milton Streets in the Milton Park area Thursday afternoon.
London
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
Middlesex-London paramedics pitch solution to ease pressure on overwhelmed emergency rooms
Seconds count when an ambulance responds. However, once patients reach local emergency rooms, offload delays can keep paramedics tied up until the hospital has a bed available — and that's why the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service wants to implement a new pilot project.
-
Car ends up in ditch after two-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in east London just after sunrise on Thursday, which saw a car end up in a ditch and one person sent to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Survivors’ Secretariat identifies 97 deaths in connection to former Brantford residential school
The survivors group leading the investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (IRS) in Brantford are reporting figures more than double what the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) had initially documented.
Northern Ontario
-
Family works with investigator to find clues about son who went missing in North Bay in 2011
For 11 years, Rob Joly has been trying to answer two questions: Where is his son Luke and what happened to him? Despite the passage of time, Joly said he's never considered giving up the search.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Incident ends in Smooth Rock Falls, suspect apprehended
The shelter in place order has ended and the suspect has been arrested, police said Thursday evening. Mayor Sue Parras told CTV News she appreciated police efforts.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams confirm weak tornado southwest of Ottawa
A weak tornado touched down on Wednesday in Franktown, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, investigators have confirmed.
-
Ontario post-secondary nursing programs see large increase in applications
Despite the very public struggles Ontario's health-care system has gone through in the last two-and-a-half years, it seems more people than ever are eager to join the field.
Windsor
-
Fourth arrest made in social media assaults: Windsor police
On Thursday, Windsor police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in a string of seemingly random assaults on lone victims posted to social media earlier this week.
-
Changes to EI benefits threaten hundreds of automotive workers
Temporary changes made to the employment insurance (EI) program during the COVID-19 pandemic are about to expire later this month, threatening access to jobless benefits for nearly 300 automotive workers at Syncreon Automotive in Windsor, Ont.
-
WECHU 'concerned' after province scraps five-day isolation period for COVID-19
Students are getting ready to return to school — but with the first day of classes less than a week away, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say recent changes to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines are a cause for “concern.”
Barrie
-
Construction crew arrives to inspect damage at Barrie, Ont. crash site
Crews with the construction contractor, Condrain Group, arrived Thursday to document the damage at the site of a deadly single-vehicle car crash in Barrie, Ont. as the search for answers plagues the victim's loved ones.
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
-
London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruiser during car rally in Wasaga Beach
A London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruisers in Wasaga Beach over the weekend faces multiple charges.
Atlantic
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
Calgary
-
Victim in hot tub electrocution at Canmore, Alta. condo identified
Friends of the family have identified a Saskatchewan resident who died in a tragic incident in Canmore, Alta., earlier this week.
-
Alberta infectious disease experts encouraged new bivalent omicron-specific booster now approved
Health Canada approved a variant-specific vaccine Thursday which some Alberta infectious disease experts hope will encourage uptake as doses become available this fall.
-
Murder charge laid in Ambassador Restaurant and Bar shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection to a deadly shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Aug. 21.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals reaches nine-week low
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals has reached a nine-week low, as the government prepares to begin administering the first approved variant-targeting vaccine.
-
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
-
RCMP search for owner after urn found on Metro Vancouver beach
Mounties are hoping to track down the owner of an urn that was found on White Rock Beach.
Edmonton
-
2 tracked down by RCMP helicopter after bank robbery southeast of Edmonton
A "significant amount" of money has been recovered and a total of 26 charges laid after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland Alta.
-
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
-
Police issue warning about violent robberies during online sale meet-ups
Edmonton police are warning residents about an escalation in violent robberies targeting people buying or selling online.