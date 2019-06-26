A robotic glove that helps restore movement and control to people affected by strokes or brain injuries is just one of the devices being showcased at rehab week in Toronto.

Stroke patient Ron Reddam says his left side was severely affected by a stroke in 2011. His left leg recovered well and fortunately he is right-handed, but tasks requiring two hands such as cutting up food or opening a bottle were almost impossible.

“Simple things,” he says with smile. “Fishing—kinda hard to hold a rod and reel it in with one arm.”

The Hand Extension Robot Orthosis (HERO) Glove integrates robotic “tendons” into a sports-type glove and is powered by a nine-volt battery. It can be activated with either a shake of the hand, a tap on a sensor or the push of a button.

While it can’t be used for fine individual finger actions like typing, it can hold an object steady.

Inventor Aaron Yurkewich says people can custom order a glove for about $300 through the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

Yurkewich’s HERO Glove is among the dozens of inventions on display during rehab week at the Metro Convention Centre on Wednesday. Hundreds of researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world gather for the expo every other year and this is the first time it’s ever been held in Toronto.