Here's where to find live Ontario election results tonight
Ontarians will elect a new provincial government today.
Here is how you can stay on top of all of the results:
THE ELECTION SPECIAL
The CTV Ontario Election 2022 special will air at 7 p.m. on CTV News Channel, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg, bringing you all the news from the various party headquarters and all of the key ridings.
The special will also be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
THE ELECTION MAP
The polls close at 9 p.m. and a few minutes later the initial results should start coming in.
As soon as they do, CTVNewsToronto.com’s election map will be providing LIVE to-the-second results showing who is ahead in all of Ontario’s 124 ridings.
You can look up the race in your riding by typing it into the search bar in the top left corner. Or if you don’t know which riding you reside in, just plug in your postal code or use the “Geolocate” feature to let the map figure it out.
Test out the CTV News election results map
As for the big picture, CP24 has you covered. You can scan the top bar for a full breakdown of how many ridings each party is elected or leading in, keeping in mind that the magic number for a majority government is 63
What about how the parties are faring in the pivotal electoral battleground of the Greater Toronto Area? We have got that too. Just use the drop down menu to filter by region. You can also bring up the races featuring the party leaders and sitting cabinet ministers by selecting “notable candidates” on that same menu.
And if there are a few races you want to track you can bookmark them, so the results are just a click away.
The map is live now if you want to familiarize yourself with the candidates in your riding ahead of election day.
Then come back here on Thursday night to see the results, as they come in.
