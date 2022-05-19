Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans – many through Billy Bishop Airport on the Toronto islands.
The delays were first reported in late April, with the airport attributing them to staffing issues.
Earlier this month, the chief operating officer of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), Craig Bradbrook, told CP24 the delays could become “unsustainable” as we move into the summer season, as the authority predicts to see approximately 45,000 international arrivals a day during this time.
To avoid waiting in long lines or adding hours to their travel days, some are rethinking their upcoming travel plans.
Toronto resident Chris Tindel told CTV News Toronto Thursday he’s made alternative plans for his business trip in June, originally booked out of Pearson.
“I have to fly to San Francisco in a couple weeks for work,” he said.
Tindel explained that he heard of the delays through a friend who recently flew out of Pearson, arriving three hours early, but still having to sprint for their flight.
“I have meetings the same day, so I don't want to miss risking my flight,” he said.
Instead, he booked a flight from Billy Bishop to New York City, and will fly from there to San Francisco.
“I've decided to pay out of pocket for the New York leg of the trip,” he said. “So this has cost me more, and means I'm away from my family for longer,” acknowledging not everyone would be able to book a secondary flight.
“I’m lucky I'm able to do that.”
Another Toronto resident, Derek Smith, told CTV News Toronto Thursday he’s planning on doing the same thing.
“It’s just the reliability of being able to make the flight,” he said.
Smith booked his original flight out of Pearson through his points. “But, a good deal out of Pearson is only a good deal if you're on a plane when it takes off,” he said.
He said the change has helped to make him feel more confident that he’ll avoid delays.
“The island isn’t perfect, but right now, I've got way more confidence in a flight taking off from the island with me on the plane than I do even as a Nexus holder out of Pearson.”
When reached for a statement, Billy Bishop said they can only speak to ongoings at their own airport, but noted that April was their busiest month since the onset of the pandemic.
"In April 2022, passenger volumes reached more than 100,000 passengers at Billy Bishop Airport, which is the highest number in a single month since the pandemic began," Executive Vice President Gene Cabral said.
"We are seeing pent-up demand for travel and are looking forward to seeing more and more travellers fly out of our convenient airport in downtown Toronto as we approach the summer months."
Meanwhile, the GTAA said they are working on relieving the long waits, and recommend departing passengers arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.
They also recommend passengers have their boarding passes ready, be prepared to remove election devices from luggage and avoid wearing clothing with metal in order to minimize security wait times.
For arriving passengers, the airport asks travelers to fill out their ArriveCan apps prior to arriving at customs to speed the process up.
Looking ahead at the long weeked, the GTAA says it's "generally [a] busier time" and is advising travellers plan accordingly.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks: sources
Canada is announcing Thursday that it’s banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, CTV News has confirmed.
BREAKING | Jury rules N.B. police shooting death of Chantel Moore was a homicide
The five jurors at the inquest into the death of Chantel Moore have ruled that the Indigenous woman's death was a homicide.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Cheap tuition, with a catch: Quebec lures foreign students to rural areas with price cut
The urgent need for labour in all regions of Quebec is prompting the province to turn more to foreign students in order to fill the thousands of vacant positions. But they must study in French, in the regions, and in a program related to the highest-need industries. Canadian students will also be eligible.
-
Quebec coroner says many people share blame for high death toll in COVID first wave
Quebec's coroner says there is plenty of blame to go around for the deaths of 47 residents of a private Montreal-area long-term care home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Western U removes LGBTQ social media post after backlash
Western university has removed an image posted online after backlash that generated some controversy.
-
Pre-trial motions underway for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
Pre-trial motions got underway Thursday for the man accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family.
-
More hate-related property damage in London, Ont.
Just one day after hate symbols were spray painted on a north London, Ont. playground, police are investigating more graffiti-style property damage.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Animals believed to have perished in Hanover, Ont. fire
Everyone is believed to have escaped a fire in Hanover, Ont. Thursday morning, according to Hanover police.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks: sources
Canada is announcing Thursday that it’s banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Windsor
-
Philanthropic teen seeks local business partners to help end period poverty
Jada Malott,18, of Windsor has launched a new social enterprise called “Period Product Partner” (PPP).
-
Over 2,000 pounds of pot hidden as 'foam pool toys' seized at Detroit-Windsor border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a ton of marijuana labelled “foam pool toys” at the cargo facility at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 23:
Barrie
-
School bus monitor charged with sexual assault of young girls
Owen Sound Police have charged an 81-year-old Owen Sound man with sexual assault.
-
City offers free kits to help Barrie residents battle moth infestation
The City of Barrie is offering free burlap kits for residents to help battle the LDD moth invasion.
-
Retiree plans to pay off her mortgage with lottery winnings
A retired Aurora woman says she will be mortgage-free after winning with Lotto 6/49.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury rules N.B. police shooting death of Chantel Moore was a homicide
The five jurors at the inquest into the death of Chantel Moore have ruled that the Indigenous woman's death was a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Rockaholics join CJAY92, local businesses to donate van, cash to family of Angela McKenzie
The mother of Angela McKenzie — the mother of five killed in a recent crash — was in tears as she and her five grandchildren were presented with a new van and $40,000 in cash and gift certificates Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Court rules Manitoba's move on federal child welfare allowance violated charter
The Manitoba government violated the rights of Indigenous children in care by clawing back hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, a Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled.
Vancouver
-
B.C. clerk of the legislature Craig James guilty of breach of trust
British Columbia's former clerk of the legislature dishonestly claimed expenses for work attire and received payment on a false basis, a judge said Thursday in finding Craig James guilty of fraud and breach of trust.
-
Health-care rally draws hundreds to B.C. legislature
As a growing number of British Columbians can’t find a primary care provider, hundreds of demonstrators demanded more health-care resources at a “Rally for Change” at the legislature.
-
B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.
B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Chinatown worker critically injured in unprovoked assault: employer
The owner of a Chinatown auto body shop is hoping for a miracle after his employee and friend of more than 30 years was nearly beaten to death by a stranger at work.