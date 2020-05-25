TORONTO -- Here is a continually updated list of where you can get a COVID-19 test in Toronto, as the Ontario government ramps up testing across the province, promising to administer thousands more tests each day.

Etobicoke General Hospital

Address: 2 Janda Ct.

Hours: 7 days/week; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 2 years

Humber River Hospital

Address: 2111 Finch Ave. W.

Hours: 7 days/week; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michael Garron Hospital

Address: 825 Coxwell Ave.

Hours: 7 days/week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment. Emergency Department open 24 hours/day

Mount Sinai Hospital

Address: 600 University Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North York General Hospital – Branson Site

Address: 555 Finch Ave. W.

Hours: 7 days/week; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restrictions: No children

Scarborough Health Network – Birchmount Hospital

Address: 3030 Birchmount Rd.

Hours: 7 days/week; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year

Scarborough Health Network – Centenary Hospital

Address: 2867 Ellesmere Rd.

Hours: 7 days/week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Address: 2075 Bayview Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 16

UHN Toronto Western Hospital

Address: 347 Bathurst St.

Hours: 7 days/week; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year

St. Joseph’s Health Centre

Address: 30 The Queensway

Hours: 7 days/week; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year

St. Michael’s Hospital

Address: 38 Shuter St.

Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekends and holidays: 12 to 6 p.m

Restrictions: No children under 6 months of age

Women’s College Hospital

Address: 76 Grenville St.

Hours: 7 days/week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restrictions: No children under the age of 2 years