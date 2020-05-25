Here are the COVID-19 testing centres in Toronto
Current tests for COVID-19 only show if a patient is infected, not if they have recovered and are now immune. (AFP)
TORONTO -- Here is a continually updated list of where you can get a COVID-19 test in Toronto, as the Ontario government ramps up testing across the province, promising to administer thousands more tests each day.
Etobicoke General Hospital
Address: 2 Janda Ct.
Hours: 7 days/week; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 2 years
Humber River Hospital
Address: 2111 Finch Ave. W.
Hours: 7 days/week; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michael Garron Hospital
Address: 825 Coxwell Ave.
Hours: 7 days/week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment. Emergency Department open 24 hours/day
Mount Sinai Hospital
Address: 600 University Ave.
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
North York General Hospital – Branson Site
Address: 555 Finch Ave. W.
Hours: 7 days/week; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Restrictions: No children
Scarborough Health Network – Birchmount Hospital
Address: 3030 Birchmount Rd.
Hours: 7 days/week; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year
Scarborough Health Network – Centenary Hospital
Address: 2867 Ellesmere Rd.
Hours: 7 days/week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
Address: 2075 Bayview Ave.
Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 16
UHN Toronto Western Hospital
Address: 347 Bathurst St.
Hours: 7 days/week; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year
St. Joseph’s Health Centre
Address: 30 The Queensway
Hours: 7 days/week; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 1 year
St. Michael’s Hospital
Address: 38 Shuter St.
Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekends and holidays: 12 to 6 p.m
Restrictions: No children under 6 months of age
Women’s College Hospital
Address: 76 Grenville St.
Hours: 7 days/week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Restrictions: No children under the age of 2 years