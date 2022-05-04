Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series
Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round series 1-1.
Nikita Kucherov, with a goal and two assists, Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance for the 2019 Vezina Trophy winner after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.
Mitch Marner, with a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot replied for Toronto, which got 29 stops from Jack Campbell. Auston Matthews added two assists.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup goes Friday in Tampa.
The Lightning, who also lost Game 1 in three of eight series on their way to winning those Cups the last two seasons, took a 1-0 lead on the power play with just 1.4 seconds left in the first period.
After making a big stop on Point from the slot, Campbell was beaten by Hedman from in tight on a broken play where the puck popped out to the Lightning defenceman on the goaltender's doorstep.
Tampa, which went 0-for-5 on the man advantage in Game 1, had a much better start after looking slow most of Monday, but had to kill off two Toronto power plays earlier in the period before Vasilevskiy made a good save on Colin Blackwell moments before the visitors took the lead.
Coming into Wednesday, the Tampa netminder had a 14-0 record with a .966 save percentage and five shutouts following a loss the last two playoffs.
Vasilevskiy, who allowed five goals on 33 shots in Game 1, made a massive glove save on Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren early in the second. Hedman then sent Perry in alone on a breakaway less than a minute later to make it 2-0 at 2:21.
Toronto cut the deficit in half at 7:47 when Matthews took the body on Ryan McDonagh and separated the Lightning blue-liner from the puck before swiping a pass from his stomach to Marner, who found Bunting for him to fire past Vasilevskiy and send Scotiabank Arena into a frenzy.
Bunting returned to the Leafs' top line alongside Matthews and Marner after missing the last four games of the regular season and Monday's series opener with an undisclosed injury.
But Tampa's power play — red-hot late in the regular season before Monday's dud — connected a second time after Toronto's Wayne Simmonds took an undisciplined penalty when Kucherov delayed before sniping one upstairs on Campbell at 9:57.
The Leafs had a chance to get the puck out of the defensive zone earlier in the sequence, but David Kampf passed to a stick-less T.J. Brodie instead of clearing it himself.
Toronto got its third power play late in the period only to watch Tampa get chance after chance — much like the Leafs during the Lightning's early five-minute man advantage in Game 1.
Tampa put things out of reach 1:33 into the third when Hagel tapped in from Campbell's doorstep.
The Leafs netminder kept it at 4-1 a couple minutes by denying Kucherov his second on a breakaway.
Simmonds took another penalty and the Lightning connected for a third power-play goal of the night at 5:38 when Point fired home off a Kucherov pass.
Marner got one back for Toronto with 8:07 left in regulation before Kerfoot scored the Leafs' second short-handed goal of the series with 4:17 left off a great play from Brodie.
The Leafs then got a power play with 2:35 remaining and pulled Campbell for a 6-on-4 advantage, but the battle-tested champs killed it off to head home even at a game apiece.
Notes: Toronto hasn't taken a 2-0 lead in a series since the 2002 Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the New York Islanders ... Hedman had six three-point playoff games entering Wednesday ... Leafs winger Kyle Clifford served his one-game suspension for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton ... Lightning defenceman Zach Bogosian, who played for the Leafs last season, dressed for Game 2 after being scratched Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | 'There was no prosecution plan': Emails lay bare how Ontario Hells Angels case imploded
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How drones and 3D printed weapon technology are revolutionizing the battlefield in Ukraine
As Russia shifts its tactics in Ukraine, opting for less manpower and more powerful weapons, drone technology is revolutionizing the way Ukrainian troops can fight back.
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Jury at Quebec sword murder trial hears from final Crown expert psychiatrist
The jury at the first-degree murder trial of Carl Girouard in the Quebec City Halloween sword attack started hearing from a final witness late Wednesday.
London
-
Heartbreak in the House of Green
The Kitchener Rangers have eliminated the London Knights from the OHL playoffs.
-
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Kitchener
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
-
'Small measure of relief': Kitchener-Waterloo sees more listings, slower home sales in April
The average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was $907,205 in April, down 5.5 per cent compared from the previous month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury provincial election candidates reveal their positions on completing Highway 69
Completing the four-laning of Highway 69 will likely be a big issue this provincial election for Sudbury-area voters.
-
Sault College holds event addressing skilled trades workforce shortage
Sault College held an event with some of Sault Ste. Marie's largest employers, aiming to promote the skilled trades as a meaningful way to find employment for future generations.
-
Sudbury heavy equipment and crane operators go on strike
Construction workers – including crane and heavy equipment operators -- are on strike across Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Pain at the pumps: Ottawa gas prices hit record levels
Gas prices increased four cents a litre at stations across Ottawa and southern Ontario Wednesday morning to an average of 190.9 cents a litre. Some stations in Ottawa were selling gasoline for 191.9 cents a litre.
Windsor
-
'It's huge': Auto experts praise Stellantis investment into Windsor research jobs
A $3.6 billion investment by Stellantis into Windsor Assembly Plant and the expansion of the company’s research and development centre on Rhodes Drive is being lauded by experts as a foundational game-changer for Windsor-Essex.
-
'We just want our rights': Sex industry activist to debut play 'Dominatrix on Trial' in Windsor
Controversial sex industry activist Terri-Jean Bedford is in Windsor this week ahead of the theatrical adaptation of her memoir “Dominatrix on Trial.”
-
Why Windsor could become a haven for Michigan women seeking abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, one of the closest cities for many women in Michigan to access legal abortion services without facing legal barriers would be Windsor, Ont.
Barrie
-
Several local familiar faces hit the campaign trail
Local candidates hit the ground running Wednesday with the election now fully underway.
-
STIs are on the rise across Simcoe Muskoka
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in Simcoe Muskoka. The health unit reports the "disturbing trend" saw cases increase over the past two years.
-
Vehicle rolls 3x in ditch trapping driver in Innisfil
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Tuesday that sent the driver to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Calgary teen Latin dancers win national championship
It took years of hard work through countless hours of practice on the dance floor but Calgarians 14-year-old Maria Cernat and her partner 13-year-old Patrick Buscu are celebrating as Canadian Junior Latin America champions.
Winnipeg
-
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
'It's embarrassing': Labour groups calling for a living wage for Manitobans
Saskatchewan is set to raise its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 on Oct. 1. Even with a 40-cent increase from $11.95 to $12.35 on Oct. 1, Manitoba will be dead last across the country when it comes to minimum wage.
Vancouver
-
Shoebox-sized room renting for $750 a month in downtown Vancouver
As Vancouver rents continue to skyrocket, a windowless room downtown, barely big enough to fit a single bed, is being offered for $750 per month.
-
After outcry, ICBC won't bill injured cyclist for damage to car that hit him
When a car ran a stop sign and hit cyclist Ben Bolliger in Vancouver last July, his right arm was broken so badly he required external metal rods to put the bones back together.
-
'Everything I own is in there': Abbotsford apartment fire evacuees facing losses, uncertainty
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a large fire in an Abbotsford apartment building that’s forced hundreds from their homes.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
-
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
-
Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs in YouTube video
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.